Although Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album in nearly a decade (waiting on you, queen), the multi-hyphenate still manages to keep her fans, aka Rihanna Navy, on their toes with buzzy product drops from her many brands and fire ’fits that remind the girlies of her influence.

Amid the business of being a mom of two boys, rolling out launches from Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, among many other things, the bad gal has just dropped some new drool-worthy photos to the ’Gram. Because, after all, Thanksgiving is a time for serving up more than just plates.

Rihanna’s See-Through LBD

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, just two days before the Thanksgiving weekend, Rihanna shared a few glam-filled pictures with the fitting caption “M 💋 V 💋 P 💋.” While her bright red lips were a major focal point of the look, all eyes were on her curves that were adorned in a black see-through mesh dress.

Although the Barbados-born icon rocked a skin-baring dress, the intricate cutouts were focused on her hips and covered her décolletage, still leaving much to the imagination. She then added a Y2K-esque twist to the vibe with silver bangles, rings, and simple stud earrings that beautifully elevated the otherwise simple ensemble.

Her Pamcore Updo & Red Lips

Rih proved what a glam girl that she is by pairing the fashion-forward look with some classic, holiday-ready hair. Rihanna opted for an on-trend ‘do that added major volume to her smoldering look: a Pamela Anderson-inspired messy bun that featured face-framing bangs.

The buzzy style was Anderson’s signature style throughout the ’90s, and has made a comeback within the last year or so. Since its return, A-listers like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and more have adopted the nostalgic aesthetic.

The “Love on the Brain” singer’s red lips were undoubtedly the icing on the baddie cake. Luckily, she shared the exact Fenty Beauty lip combo used to create the timeless pout.

She first added definition to her lips with her namesake brand’s Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner in MVP ($20). She then created a more long-lasting, pigmented wear by topping her lips with the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP ($29) — which is the same hue she sported at her legendary Super Bowl Halftime show back in 2023.

One word: obsessed.