11 Glitter Makeup Tutorials For NYE That Will Make You Look Like A Sparkly Goddess

New Year's Eve is an excuse for all things glittery. Glittery dresses, glittery tights, and most importantly, glittery makeup. When I think of glittery makeup, the first thing that pops into my head is eye makeup, but there are so many glitter makeup tutorials out there that go way beyond a sparkly smoky eye and would be absolutely perfect for you to rock on New Year's Eve.

You also don't have to use the traditional New Year's Eve metallics of gold and silver when it comes to your glitter of choice Why not wear purple or blue glitter for NYE? There's no reason not to, especially if you're wearing a black or neutral colored dress — might as well be a little crazy!

I'm always hesitant to wear glitter, but the second I see a picture on Instagram of someone wearing a glitter highlight, I immediately change my mind. And do you remember seeing all of those Instas and photos of top models like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid rocking glitter lips from Pat McGrath? Totally worthy of a New Year's wear.

So, if you're trying to come up with some cool ways to wear glitter while you ring in 2017, look no further than these awesome tutorials.

1. This Rose Gold Smoky Eye

[Embed]

The rose gold is so sparkly and her wing is fierce.

2. This One For Gold Glitter Eyes & Dark Lips

[Embed]

Well I know what I'm doing for New Year's Eve.

3. This Glitter Highlight Tutorial

[Embed]

Definitely not for the faint of heart, but I am a firm believer in going all out/being dramatic when you have an opportunity to dress up, so why not rock a glittery cheek?

4. This Dramatic Blue Glitter Tutorial

[Embed]

Might be most appropriate for a New Year's Eve rave, but it is quite mesmerizing to look at.



5. These Glitter Lips

[Embed]

As long as you are cool with not eating anything on NYE, these lips will be a hit, especially among fashion girls who get it.

6. This Glitter Eyeliner

[Embed]

Definitely one of the more subtle ways to wear glitter on New Year's Eve, but oh so pretty.

7. This Beautiful Purple Glitter Look

[Embed]

I may have lied before — this might be how I do my makeup for NYE. The violet glitter is absolutely gorgeous.

8. This Hair Glitter

[Embed]

Okay, it's not really makeup, but there aren't many other excuses as good as New Year's Eve to wear glitter in your hair.



9. These Totally Wearable Glitter Brows

[Embed]

While glittery eyebrows don't seem very wearable, Georgia Cinnamon keeps her promise when she calls them "wearable glitter brows." So good.

10. This All Over Glittery Tutorial

[Embed]

If you want to wear glitter on NYE but want it to be subtle, but also want it to be everywhere, this tutorial is for you.

11. And The Classic Gold Glitter Eye & Red Lips

[Embed]

You can't go wrong with gold glitter and a red lip. Classic.

Images: Chinutay/YouTube