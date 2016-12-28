15 Cute New Year’s Eve Clutches & Purses To Shop So You Don't Lose Your Important Belongings

I have waxed poetic about how much I love the winter season due to an influx of parties that pop up on my calendar. Whether that's an ugly holiday sweater party or ringing in the New Year and saying goodbye to the past, the winter festivities heighten to an extent where anyone and everyone is in a good mood to spend time with friends and family. Of course, one of the most important accessories for these kinds of functions is a reliable, but festive clutch or purse — you can't lug around a heavy purse to these sorts of things!

As New Year's Eve rolls into the scene, there's no doubt that you'll be out and about celebrating in all sorts of ways. If you're planning on dressing to the nines and getting your groove on, you're going to need a chic purse or clutch to carry all your necessities! If you're feeling really festive, go for a sparkling or beaded option, or even the very on-trend velvet purse. If you want something classic, nothing's better than basic black that you know will go with anything you decide to wear (and if you're anything like me, your outfit will probably change at least five times before you're out the door).

Whatever you choose, just know that you'll be glad you planned out being able to have something hold all your things throughout the night. Why worry about where your things are when you're busy celebrating?!

1. Holographic Lemur Crossbody

Topshop Exxclusive Holographic Lemur Crossbody, $64, topshop.com

Nothing says "ready for the new year" like a holographic clutch!

2. Crystalline Zip Pouch

Madewell Crystalline Zip Pouch, $19.50, madewell.com

A clear bag like this says "I have nothing to hide this year."

3. Evening Bucket Bag

Zara Evening Bucket Bag, $69.90, zara.com

This nicely beaded bag will hold all of your needs.

4. Crossbody Bag

Miranda Frame Crossbody Bag, $44, urbanoutfitters.com



This beaded bag is a fine option for when you only have a few things.

5. Cage Sphere Clutch

ASOS Cage Sphere Clutch, $38, asos.com



This bag is sure to start a conversation.

6. Clutch Bag

H&M Clutch Bag, $17.99, hm.com



Wearing something incredibly eye-catching? You'll want to pair it with this purse!

7. Holographic Planet Crossbody

Forever 21 Holographic Planet Crossbody, $17.90, forever21.com



Celebrate New Year's Eve with a fun purse like this one!

8. Studded Suede Party Pouch

Free People Studded Suede Party Pouch, $68, freepeople.com

This purse is literally called a party pouch. Is there anything better?

9. Contrast Mini City Bag

Zara Contrast Mini City Bag, $39.90, zara.com



Take the party to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

10. Mini Saddle Bag

Topshop Mini Saddle Bag, $40, topshop.com



This purse will be great for both day and night.

11. Vintage Mini Heart Cross Body Bag

Reclaimed Vintage Mini Heart Cross Body Bag, $23, asos.com

Why not channel the '80s with this fun heart-shaped bag?

12. Starlight Crossbody

Free People Starlight Crossbody, $78, freepeople.com

Use this cross body for when you're dancing the night away.

13. Faux Fur Cross Body Bag

Forever 21 Faux Fur Cross Body Bag, $24.90, forever21.com

Cuddle up to this bag when you're feeling a little chilly.

14. Whipstitch Cross Body Bag

Urban Outfitters Whipstitch Cross Body Bag, $39, urbanoutfitters.com



If you're having a more low-key evening, this is the bag for you.

15. Unicorn Cross Body Bag

Forever 21 Cross Body Bag, $17.90, forever21.com

Be the unicorn you are, especially if you've got unicorn eyeliner, with this fun purse.

Images: Forever21, Urban Outfitters, H&M, Topshop, ASOS, Free People, Madewell, Zara