5 Skincare Tips For Flawless Foundation Application, According To An Expert

A good foundation should create the optimal base for the rest of your makeup. But we sometimes forget that there's still another step before foundation that can determine how our makeup goes on. Because if you want a truly flawless foundation application, your skincare routine is just as (if not more) important than the formula you select for your base makeup. So to find out some ways your skincare can affect how your foundation appears, I emailed with an expert.

Professional makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, let me know that what type of skincare you use and when you use it can greatly influence foundation application. After all, if your skin is not properly cared for or prepped, your foundation may need to do more work than necessary to create a flawless base (not to mention you may need more of it). So if you want your foundation to go further, apply better, and last longer, Gonzalez has a few tips to follow. And once you know how your skincare works with your foundation, you'll always be able to start your makeup off with a perfected base. Here are five things to do to make sure your foundation applies flawlessly every time:

1. Make Sure To Moisturize

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $14, Amazon



According to Gonzalez, moisturizing before applying makeup is a critical step. She explains that if your skin is hydrated, foundation will last longer. This is because, "If your skin is not hydrated, it will act as a sponge and absorb the foundation." And I don't know about you, but I'm not about a dry, foundation-eating face.

2. Apply Concealer Before Foundation

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $28, Amazon



After moisturizer, Gonzalez says she actually starts with concealer before moving on to foundation. She recommends using a concealer that is two shades lighter than your skin tone to cover blemishes and dark circles and also highlight any areas of the face you like. "After finishing with concealer, I apply foundation and go over what I concealed so it neutralizes and blends," Gonzalez explains.