5 Skincare Tips For Flawless Foundation Application, According To An Expert
A good foundation should create the optimal base for the rest of your makeup. But we sometimes forget that there's still another step before foundation that can determine how our makeup goes on. Because if you want a truly flawless foundation application, your skincare routine is just as (if not more) important than the formula you select for your base makeup. So to find out some ways your skincare can affect how your foundation appears, I emailed with an expert.
Professional makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, let me know that what type of skincare you use and when you use it can greatly influence foundation application. After all, if your skin is not properly cared for or prepped, your foundation may need to do more work than necessary to create a flawless base (not to mention you may need more of it). So if you want your foundation to go further, apply better, and last longer, Gonzalez has a few tips to follow. And once you know how your skincare works with your foundation, you'll always be able to start your makeup off with a perfected base. Here are five things to do to make sure your foundation applies flawlessly every time:
1. Make Sure To Moisturize
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $14, Amazon
According to Gonzalez, moisturizing before applying makeup is a critical step. She explains that if your skin is hydrated, foundation will last longer. This is because, "If your skin is not hydrated, it will act as a sponge and absorb the foundation." And I don't know about you, but I'm not about a dry, foundation-eating face.
2. Apply Concealer Before Foundation
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $28, Amazon
After moisturizer, Gonzalez says she actually starts with concealer before moving on to foundation. She recommends using a concealer that is two shades lighter than your skin tone to cover blemishes and dark circles and also highlight any areas of the face you like. "After finishing with concealer, I apply foundation and go over what I concealed so it neutralizes and blends," Gonzalez explains.
3. Adjust Skincare For Your Foundation Type
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten, $33, Amazon
While you should always moisturize before applying your base products, Gonzalez adds that how you moisturize should depend on the type of foundation you use. Liquid foundation tends to work over whatever moisturizer you prefer. But if you opt for a powder foundation, she recommends applying a light moisturizer and waiting until it dries before going in with your foundation. This way, the powder won't stick to any dry patches making you look cake-y, but it also won't cling to any areas that are still wet from moisturizer which could give an uneven finish.
If you prefer cream foundation, Gonzalez warns against over-moisturizing as this could leave you with a heavy, greasy look. Instead, she says to opt for a light, oil-free moisturizer that will keep your skin balanced and perfectly prepped for cream foundation.
4. Avoid Sticky Formulas
Whatever type of moisturizer you choose though, one thing Gonzalez says to avoid is a sticky finish. This is because a moisturizer with a sticky or tacky finish can interfere with your foundation application, leaving it looking patchy or uneven. So if you want your foundation application to be smooth, make sure your moisturizer is too.
5. Wait Between Moisturizer & Foundation
How quickly you apply your concealer and foundation after moisturizing could also affect your final result. If you're going for a more radiant and hydrated finish, Gonzalez recommends applying foundation immediately after the last step in your skincare routine. However, if you want a more matte appearance, she says to wait about 10 to 15 minutes or until your skin has absorbed your skincare before applying foundation. This way, you can better achieve your ideal finish.
Because your skincare really can determine how flawless your foundation is.
