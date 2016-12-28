Can Oily Skin Types Use Hydrating Beauty Products? Here's What You Need To Know

When it comes to finding beauty products for oily skin, you may think your options are limited. It seems like skincare should always be oil-free, and makeup should always have a powder or matte finish. None of that "glowy," "radiant," or "illuminating" stuff for you. But actually, oily skin types can use hydrating beauty products— as long as you pick the right formula. So to find out a little more about how those of us with oily skin can use products we might have assumed would only work for normal or dry skin-types, I emailed with an expert.

Professional makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, let me in on what types of hydrating formulas are best for oily skin, and how to use them so skin looks plump and healthy instead of just greasy. Although oily skin can definitely still use oils, if you want to ensure a less shiny appearance during the day or are acne-prone, Gonzalez recommends looking for both skincare and makeup with oil-free formulas. Because she stresses the importance of always moisturizing before applying foundation, she suggests using a gel moisturizer if you have oily skin: "It's like adding water to the skin and will help replenish the skin without adding an excess of oil."

Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Water-Sure Gel, $38, Sephora



After applying your moisturizer, Gonzalez says to wait 10 to 15 minutes before applying foundation. She explains that this will give your skin enough time to absorb the skincare and leave you with a more matte instead of dewy finish. And even though a hydrating foundation can still work with oily skin types, if you're worried it will only enhance your already-radiant complexion, not only should you make sure the foundation is oil-free, but you can also limit where and how you apply it.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint, $15, Neutrogena



For example, if you tend to become especially oily in your T-zone, but know that your cheeks can be a little dry (even if they still look oily), try applying your hydrating foundation everywhere except your T-zone, and use a more mattifying formula (like a powder foundation) on the oilier areas of your face. This will help prevent you from having cakey-looking foundation from using too much powder, and it will also prevent you from turning into a grease-ball. Additionally, try to make sure to apply your foundation with a sponge or brush instead of your fingers, so as to prevent adding any excess oil from your fingers onto your face.

But if you think you're up for it, try wearing only hydrating formulas for a few days, and allow your skin to adjust. Yes, committing to skincare and makeup that seems more suited to other skin-types can be pretty scary. But— and I speak from personal experience— you just might find that your complexion appears even less oily than before because your skin is finally being properly hydrated.

After all, whether from skincare or makeup, even oily skin still needs moisture.

Images: Pexels/Pixabay; Courtesy of Brands

