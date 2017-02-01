15 Popular Lipsticks For Spring 2017 You'll Want To Add To Your Makeup Bag, STAT
One of the easiest (and best) ways to get pumped for a new season, IMO, is by switching up your color palette. And if you're ready to start subbing some new shades into your makeup bag, your spring 2017 lipstick picks might look a little different than previous years. Because instead of classic pinks and pastels (although, let's be honest, those shades will always work), this spring is taking a slightly more unconventional path with its makeup trends. I'm talking unexpected neutrals and brights from greiges, mauves, and taupes, to blues and greens. Oh yeah, this spring is about to get edgy.
So if you're looking to add some of these hues to your beauty routine, fear not, you won't have to look far. Plenty of brands from both the department stores and the drugstores have released their takes on these editorial lipstick shades. Oh yeah— you'll want to free up some space on your swatching arm for your next shopping escapade. But if you're not quite sure where to start looking, how about here? I've rounded up 15 of the most exciting new lines and shades (and even some old favorites that still fit the bill) that you'll definitely want to try. The only question now is: Which one will you rock first?
1. Nude Beiges & Browns
Tarte Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick, $21, Sephora
Brown is still in, and whether you take it with a pinch of gray, mauve, or berry, it's perfect for spring.
2. Metallized Bolds & Grays
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick, $18, Sephora
These metallic shades will definitely add that extra something to your makeup bag.
3. Edgy Neutrals
Bite Beauty Edgy Neutrals Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26, Sephora
For a unique take on the brown lipstick trend.
4. Shades Of Mauve
Contour & Color Liner Lipstick Duo, $16, Sephora
You can't go wrong with a classic mauve. Plus, these lippies have a built-in liner for a perfectly precise application.
5. Purple Taupes
Makeup Geek Iconic Lipstick, $15, Makeup Geek
Very cool-toned. Very chic.
6. Editorial Brights
Cream Lip Stain, $14, Sephora
For a non-traditional take on brights, these shades of green, blue, and purple are everything.
7. Cool Taupes
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, $21, Nordstrom
Swipe on a cool brown-taupe or even deep blue-green shade with these liquid lips that wear all day with a suede finish.
8. Shades Of Beige
NYX Lip Lingerie, $11, Amazon
For a nude with a little something special, these beige lippies have you covered.
9. Matte Mauves
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20, Sephora
These cult-favorite liquid lipsticks bring the perfect amount of edge.
10. Shades Of Greige
Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint Naughty Nudes, $20, Sephora
They're all different, I swear!
11. Brown & Bolds
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, $5, Amazon
You may be surprised how wearable these deep colors are on all skin tones.
12. Matte Purples
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Matte Lipstick, $21, Sephora
Vamp it up or play it cool with these matte brown and purple-toned lippies.
13. Soft Mauves
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Amazon
For a twist on the nude lip, slip in a little mauve.
14. Matte Bolds & Grays
Makeup Geek Plush Lip Matte, $12, Makeup Geek
These super cool-toned shades come in a comfortable yet matte formula.
15. Funky Brights
MAC Colour Rocker Lipstick, $17, Nordstrom
All of the funky colors you've ever wanted to try are housed in this collection of playful brights.
But no matter if you choose to stick to the neutrals, brights, or play around with both, one thing's for sure: This spring will be very cool.
Images: Miki Hayes (1); Courtesy of Brands