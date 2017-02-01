15 Popular Lipsticks For Spring 2017 You'll Want To Add To Your Makeup Bag, STAT

One of the easiest (and best) ways to get pumped for a new season, IMO, is by switching up your color palette. And if you're ready to start subbing some new shades into your makeup bag, your spring 2017 lipstick picks might look a little different than previous years. Because instead of classic pinks and pastels (although, let's be honest, those shades will always work), this spring is taking a slightly more unconventional path with its makeup trends. I'm talking unexpected neutrals and brights from greiges, mauves, and taupes, to blues and greens. Oh yeah, this spring is about to get edgy.

So if you're looking to add some of these hues to your beauty routine, fear not, you won't have to look far. Plenty of brands from both the department stores and the drugstores have released their takes on these editorial lipstick shades. Oh yeah— you'll want to free up some space on your swatching arm for your next shopping escapade. But if you're not quite sure where to start looking, how about here? I've rounded up 15 of the most exciting new lines and shades (and even some old favorites that still fit the bill) that you'll definitely want to try. The only question now is: Which one will you rock first?

Tarte Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick, $21, Sephora



MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, $21, Nordstrom



Swipe on a cool brown-taupe or even deep blue-green shade with these liquid lips that wear all day with a suede finish.

NYX Lip Lingerie, $11, Amazon



For a nude with a little something special, these beige lippies have you covered.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20, Sephora



These cult-favorite liquid lipsticks bring the perfect amount of edge.

Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint Naughty Nudes, $20, Sephora



They're all different, I swear!

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, $5, Amazon



You may be surprised how wearable these deep colors are on all skin tones.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Matte Lipstick, $21, Sephora



Vamp it up or play it cool with these matte brown and purple-toned lippies.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Amazon



For a twist on the nude lip, slip in a little mauve.

Makeup Geek Plush Lip Matte, $12, Makeup Geek



These super cool-toned shades come in a comfortable yet matte formula.

MAC Colour Rocker Lipstick, $17, Nordstrom



All of the funky colors you've ever wanted to try are housed in this collection of playful brights.

But no matter if you choose to stick to the neutrals, brights, or play around with both, one thing's for sure: This spring will be very cool.

