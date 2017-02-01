15 Popular Lipsticks For Spring 2017 You'll Want To Add To Your Makeup Bag, STAT

One of the easiest (and best) ways to get pumped for a new season, IMO, is by switching up your color palette. And if you're ready to start subbing some new shades into your makeup bag, your spring 2017 lipstick picks might look a little different than previous years. Because instead of classic pinks and pastels (although, let's be honest, those shades will always work), this spring is taking a slightly more unconventional path with its makeup trends. I'm talking unexpected neutrals and brights from greiges, mauves, and taupes, to blues and greens. Oh yeah, this spring is about to get edgy. 

So if you're looking to add some of these hues to your beauty routine, fear not, you won't have to look far. Plenty of brands from both the department stores and the drugstores have released their takes on these editorial lipstick shades. Oh yeah— you'll want to free up some space on your swatching arm for your next shopping escapade. But if you're not quite sure where to start looking, how about here? I've rounded up 15 of the most exciting new lines and shades (and even some old favorites that still fit the bill) that you'll definitely want to try. The only question now is: Which one will you rock first? 

1. Nude Beiges & Browns

Tarte Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick, $21, Sephora

Brown is still in, and whether you take it with a pinch of gray, mauve, or berry, it's perfect for spring.

2. Metallized Bolds & Grays

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick, $18, Sephora

These metallic shades will definitely add that extra something to your makeup bag.

3. Edgy Neutrals 

Bite Beauty Edgy Neutrals Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26, Sephora

For a unique take on the brown lipstick trend

4. Shades Of Mauve

Contour & Color Liner Lipstick Duo, $16, Sephora

You can't go wrong with a classic mauve. Plus, these lippies have a built-in liner for a perfectly precise application.

5. Purple Taupes

Makeup Geek Iconic Lipstick, $15, Makeup Geek

Very cool-toned. Very chic.

6. Editorial Brights

Cream Lip Stain, $14, Sephora

For a non-traditional take on brights, these shades of green, blue, and purple are everything.

7. Cool Taupes

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, $21, Nordstrom

Swipe on a cool brown-taupe or even deep blue-green shade with these liquid lips that wear all day with a suede finish. 

8. Shades Of Beige 

NYX Lip Lingerie, $11, Amazon

For a nude with a little something special, these beige lippies have you covered.

9. Matte Mauves

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20, Sephora

These cult-favorite liquid lipsticks bring the perfect amount of edge.    

10. Shades Of Greige

Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint Naughty Nudes, $20, Sephora

They're all different, I swear!

11. Brown & Bolds

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, $5, Amazon

You may be surprised how wearable these deep colors are on all skin tones.

12. Matte Purples

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Matte Lipstick, $21, Sephora

Vamp it up or play it cool with these matte brown and purple-toned lippies.   

13. Soft Mauves

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Amazon

For a twist on the nude lip, slip in a little mauve

14. Matte Bolds & Grays

Makeup Geek Plush Lip Matte, $12, Makeup Geek

These super cool-toned shades come in a comfortable yet matte formula.    

15. Funky Brights

MAC Colour Rocker Lipstick, $17, Nordstrom

All of the funky colors you've ever wanted to try are housed in this collection of playful brights. 

But no matter if you choose to stick to the neutrals, brights, or play around with both, one thing's for sure: This spring will be very cool. 

