Patton Oswalt Is Live Tweeting Donald Trump's Speech And It's Hilarious

Comedian and all-around incredible human Patton Oswalt live tweeted Donald Trump's speech before the joint session of Congress Tuesday night, and the results were incredible. Ever the comedian, Oswalt took perfect advantage of the chance to criticize Trump for the content, rhetoric, and tone of the speech, which frequently suffered in quality while prioritizing quantity.

Oswalt has a relatively long history of Trump-bashing, but he brought out the big guns for Trump's first Congressional speech. Trump, as he often has in the past, remained vague on his plans to implement the sweeping promises he delivered in the speech. Instead of emphasizing the details of a few executive priorities, Trump hit on pretty much every single one of his policy proposals for the year, including but not limited to school choice, infrastructure, immigration reform, healthcare reform, and the state of the military. Oswalt wasted no time in condemning the frenetic speech, which rarely stopped in one place long enough to focus on an individual issue. "He's going to do stuff to fix things! This detail-heavy wonk is impossible for me to follow!" Oswalt tweeted.

One subject Trump did speak longer than a few sentences on was the death of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in the line of duty last month during a military raid in Yemen. Oswalt had a stinging reply for that too, based on Trump's less than honorable history with the military. "I cannot STAND draft-dodgers sending men to their deaths and then exploiting the grieving aftermath. [F*ck] you, Donald," Oswalt tweeted. "I'm so angry I'm literally nauseous. That man's sacrifice deserves a deeper tribute than this self-satisfied limpdick."

Oswalt isn't new to the political game at all — he's been tweeting and blogging about the American political climate for years, which is good and welcome work. Despite all the haters who say celebrities should stay out of politics, he country needs celebrities to inspire and inform the public about what's going on in the world, especially because the entertainment industry can reach those people who don't already pay attention to politics much. The humor and insight in Oswalt's political commentary makes it a great resource for anyone trying to follow along with the confusing and frustrating world of American politics. Plus, it couldn't be more obvious that he is deeply passionate about using politics to make the world a better place, and no one should be decried for that.