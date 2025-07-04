Beyoncé is still making fans say “yee-haw” on her Cowboy Carter Tour. However, some members of the Beyhive are already looking forward to her next project: “act iii.” In 2022, the singer released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and gave it the mysterious label “act i,” before confirming that it was the first part of a three-act series of albums.

In 2024, Beyoncé came through with “act ii,” which she announced after that year’s Super Bowl, before unveiling its title, Cowboy Carter, days later. Therefore, there’s now only one act left to go.

One of the reported goals of Beyoncé’s project is to highlight the Black roots and history of specific genres. Renaissance centered on dance and house music, and Cowboy Carter was inspired by country.

As a result, fans have long speculated that “act iii” would focus on rock and roll, thanks to some Easter eggs that Bey left behind in the few visuals for this project. But now, the Beyhive is zeroing in on when to expect “act iii,” picking up on a pattern that Beyoncé seems to have followed for the first two albums.

When Will Beyoncé’s “Act III” Be Released?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

As pointed out by X fan account @r0cktails, Beyoncé released both “act i” and “act ii” albums on Friday the 29th. Renaissance came out on July 29, 2022, while Cowboy Carter was released on March 29, 2024. Both dates fell on Fridays, when new music typically drops.

If she followed this pattern for the first two acts, then it’s only logical that the final part of Beyoncé’s trilogy will also arrive on a similar date. May is the only month that the 29th falls on a Friday next year, leading fans to predict that “act iii” will be released on May 29, 2026.

What About The Singles?

This theory goes beyond just the album release. It also predicts that Beyoncé will release not one, but three singles from “act iii” before the full album comes out.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For Renaissance, she released just one lead single, “BREAK MY SOUL,” over a month before it hit shelves. But for Cowboy Carter, she released two singles simultaneously, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” to represent “act ii.” If this pattern holds, she’ll release three new songs at the same time to celebrate the third and final act of the trilogy.

The same fan is predicting that the singles will come out on April 4, which aligns with Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s wedding anniversary, and because four is famously her favorite number. However, as per usual with Queen Bey, anything can happen.