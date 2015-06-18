Just because you know you're going to get all sentimental and appreciative on Father's Day doesn't mean that you can't also have a laugh or two at dad's expense. (You're laughing with him... not at him.) These Father's Day memes are sure to get you giggling in no time. A little ridiculous, a little hilarious, and at times, a little inappropriate... let loose a little, and have a quick chuckle. (You already got dad that awesome tie for Father's Day anyway, remember?)

And don't get me wrong — many of these memes are actually pretty darn sweet (just wait till you see the superhero father walking down the store aisle cape and cape with his son). I guess what I'm getting at is that maybe you should pick and choose which ones you actually show to dad. Or maybe you don't show any of these to dad. Maybe you just enjoy them in private. Besides, I'm sure pops wouldn't mind 10 minutes of peace and quiet today anyway.

From jokes about dad jokes (I mean, really, how can you not?) to Game of Thrones memes, it's about to get really, really funny. Enjoy children — nobody's perfect, not even dad.

Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there!