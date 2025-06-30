On TikTok, People Are Going On First Dates Without A Drop Of Makeup

First dates are all about putting your best foot — or face? — forward. Many times, that means spending time to get ready and hoping your lip liner looks good. This summer, however, many people are pulling a Pam Anderson and going on first dates without any makeup at all.

On TikTok, creator @karatheworstt said she planned to go on a first date with no makeup and then gradually wear more on subsequent meet-ups. In her caption, she said, “[This was] low-key so scary. I’ve never done a date with no makeup before.”

The video, which now has two million likes, started a convo about beauty standards, first dates, and first impressions. This process usually works in reverse — you’re more likely to show up to a first date in full glam, then wear less as you get comfortable with a new partner — but this trend is all about flipping the script.

In her comments, many people said they prefer to feel relaxed on a first date, and for them, that means wearing natural hair, comfy clothes, and no makeup. But perhaps the trend could truly be a dating hack — Could it help you feel more confident showing up to a first date? Here’s what dating experts have to say.

It’s A No-Makeup Summer

While there’s nothing wrong with painting your face and turning a look, people on TikTok are talking about how freeing it is to go out bare-faced, like @americanfille, who called it her “new thing.” Instead of getting all dolled up for a date, she listed the reasons why she prefers to pop out for dinner and drinks with makeup-free skin.

“First of all, I just don’t want to. Second, I don’t have to take sh*t off my face [afterward]. And third, if I decide I like them, then on the next date I’ll wear makeup and they’ll be so impressed,” she said in the clip, which has over 15,000 likes. Instead of exhausting yourself to get ready for a stranger, she’ll just put on some moisturizer and then, if all goes well, she’ll have fun with her makeup later on.

In a June 29 video, @camrtuck said she’s also obsessed with going out makeup-free, and others seemed to agree. In her comments, one person said, “Big fan of this!!!!” while another wrote, “No, because I always feel worse when I put on makeup.” Another chimed in to say this approach may have played a role in scoring a partner.: “I did this first date and he still hangs out with me,” she said.

Would You Go On A Date Bare-Faced?

Dr. Rhiannon DuBois, a clinical psychologist and founder of Heartbreaks & Retakes, says she has vivid memories of going on bad dates and instantly regretting the time she spent getting ready, so she can see why so many people are embracing this trend. If you’re actively dating, it can be overwhelming to get ready. DuBois says this trend is one way to free up your schedule and preserve some energy ahead of a date for the sake of your comfort.

As @karatheworstt and @americanfille said in their TikToks, you can add more makeup to your look as time goes on — something DuBois says may be an effective way to signal that you’re interested.

Arriving at a date without any makeup also sends a bold message that you’re comfortable in your skin. Instead of spending hours hiding a pimple, you can invest that energy into coming up with first date questions or getting excited about trying something new at dinner.

According to Dr. Janine O’Brien, a licensed clinical psychologist and relationship therapist, eschewing tradition and showing up with bare skin may even help weed out the people who won’t be a good match. “If someone you date loses interest simply because you weren’t wearing makeup, that’s useful information,” she tells Bustle.

Most importantly, though, this trend is a way to signal to yourself that you’re enough, just as you are. “This can be especially powerful for those healing from perfectionism, people-pleasing, or anxious attachment,” O’Brien says. “To your date, it may communicate confidence, self-acceptance, and authenticity. And that can set the tone for a relationship where you’re not afraid to show up as your full self.”

How To Embrace Not Wearing Makeup

For many, putting on makeup for a first date is half the fun, but if it feels draining to get ready that way, this trend might be worth it.

Hopefully, you’ll feel confident simply throwing on some shoes and trotting out the door, but if not, there are a few ways to make it easier on yourself. If you want to ditch your makeup, DuBois recommends moisturizing, drinking a big glass of water, and getting good sleep the night before your date. That way, you’ll feel good from the inside out, even if you aren’t wearing a lip combo.

Forgoing makeup for the first time on a date can also be reserved at a casual get-together, like a coffee meet-up or a walk in the park. “These environments naturally lend themselves to a more relaxed, authentic vibe and can help you feel more comfortable stepping into this new approach,” Dubois says.

Also, O’Brien says to remind yourself that you won’t scare off the right person simply because you’re lash-less and pale, and the same is true if you arrive with a full beat. With that in mind, head to your next date wearing exactly what you want on your face — even if it’s nothing.

Sources:

Dr. Rhiannon DuBois, clinical psychologist, founder of Heartbreaks & Retakes

Dr. Janine O’Brien, licensed clinical psychologist, relationship therapist