The viral makeup trends you’ve seen on BeautyTok tend to have a short lifespan. If there’s one look that has true staying power, it’s ’90s supermodel glam. Obviously, it’s nothing new, but it’s had a major renaissance — one that’s dominated trends for years now, ever since its revival in the early 2020s.

The ’90s look remains a classic thanks to its flattering contouring and color palette. As Ash K Holm, celebrity makeup artist who counts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Lindsay Lohan as clients, says: “It’s a guaranteed way to look and feel like the bombshell you are.”

To paint a picture, this old-school beat featured soft, sculpted skin and contoured eyes and lips in matte textures, Holm explains. “That era of fashion and makeup was incredibly ahead of its time,” she tells Bustle.

That said, the look has been updated since its heyday. “When I recreate ’90s looks, I stay as true to the original style as possible, but often, I’m only pulling elements from that era. The recent ‘clean girl’ makeup trend has popularized subtle ’90s touches, like contoured lips with lighter, more understated eye makeup to complement,” she says.

Here, Holm reveals exactly how you can achieve the updated look.

Build Your Base

While dewy makeup calls for an extra hydrating foundation, the ’90s beat features a soft matte finish — so Holm recommends keeping skin care minimal. “I like to start with the Rhode Barrier Cream, which hydrates without adding weight, creating a seamless foundation base,” she says.

On top of that, you’ll add your first layer of pigment. “I alternate between the Haus Labs Foundation for buildable, natural-looking coverage and the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint for long-lasting wear,” she says. “Apply the skin tint with a dense brush for a quick, buildable finish.”

Do Some Sculpting

Holm is a fan of the Danessa Myricks Balm Contour for face sculpting. “Start around the hairline and blend inward to share the forehead and under the jawline,” she says. “For cheek contour, I hold the brush horizontally at the top of the ear to achieve a higher, lifted effect.” From there, lightly blend your contour product into your eye crease, then use a lip brush to softly overline the lips for some definition.

You’ll want to set this part with a pressed powder. “I like [to use] the Huda Beauty Pressed Powder, a triangular powder puff, for a soft matte finish, focusing on the T-zone and leaving the sides of the face slightly radiant,” says Holm.

To further define the contour, grab a dense, angled brush. “Use it with [something like] the Relevant Pressed Powder in a bronzing shade. This powder-cream hybrid gives a soft, long-wear matte finish,” she says.

Swipe On A Smoky Eye

A soft, sultry look is key for the ’90s supermodel look. To achieve this, Holm says to use a detailed eyeshadow brush to cut the crease, line, and define — think soft smoke.

Define Your Pout

You’ll seal the look with contoured and defined lips. “SKKN by Kim offers beautiful contour shades for all skin tones, and the new Silk Matte Lipsticks are perfect for creating contrasting lip looks that pop,” she says. Et voila: You’ve got yourself a Cindy Crawford-style beat.