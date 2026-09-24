Alix Earle's Go Calm Serum Has My Acne-Prone Skin Acting Different

If your For You Page looks anything like mine, you probably can’t scroll for more than a few minutes without adding a new product to your cart. (I recently fell victim to the Eadem lip balm — worth the hype, BTW.) I’d like to think my job as a beauty writer makes me less easily influenced, but hearing about new launches all day has only made matters worse.

Case in point: When I heard another Reale Actives product was on the way, I was immediately intrigued — and not just because Alix Earle is the GRWM queen. Her skin care brand has been all over my TikTok since it launched (and promptly sold out) in March. Naturally, I wasn’t going to pass up the chance to try its newest addition, the Go Calm Serum, before it hit shelves.

Powered by azelaic acid and niacinamide, the serum is designed to calm redness, fade dark spots, and smooth texture — basically a to-do list of my own skin concerns. Six weeks later, I can confirm it didn’t take nearly that long to show signs of improvement. Ahead, my full review of the just-launched product.

Fast Facts

Price: $39

$39 Best for: Sensitive and acne-prone skin dealing with redness, dark spots, and texture.

Sensitive and acne-prone skin dealing with redness, dark spots, and texture. Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 What I like: It’s gentle, lightweight, and delivers results quickly.

It’s gentle, lightweight, and delivers results quickly. What I don’t like: It can get sticky if I layer moisturizer over it too quickly.

Reale Actives Go Calm Serum

Ever the marketing major, Earle knows exactly how to get the internet talking — and the rollout for Reale Actives’ latest launch was no exception. In the viral campaign video, she packed enough Easter eggs to keep the comment section plenty busy, poking fun at everything from BBL allegations to Call Her Daddy drama. The idea? Amid all the chaos, the Go Calm serum keeps at least one thing from acting up.

The star of the formula is 10% azelaic acid, a multitasking ingredient that can help soothe inflammation, fight acne-causing bacteria, and improve the appearance of post-breakout dark spots and uneven texture. Better yet, it’s generally better tolerated than other acne-fighting actives. “It’s safe for the most sensitive skin types,” dermatologist Dr. Shirley Chi previously told Bustle. The formula also contains niacinamide, which helps support the skin barrier and can further improve the appearance of discoloration.

Designed with acne-prone skin in mind, the serum is non-comedogenic and doesn’t contain any added fragrance. It comes in a sleek 1-ounce bottle with a pump that twists to lock — perfect for tossing into your toiletry bag without worrying about spills. The brand recommends applying it to your face and neck once daily, after cleansing and before moisturizer.

My Review

Before using Go Calm Serum. My skin after using the serum for six weeks. 1 / 2

I tend to keep my skin care routine pretty simple: just cleanser and moisturizer, plus an eye cream when I’m feeling indulgent. Serums don’t usually make the cut, mostly because my sensitive, acne-prone skin looks best when I don’t mess with it too much.

That said, I do have some skin concerns that my current lineup isn’t doing anything to address. Namely, there’s a bit of redness around my forehead, hyperpigmentation from old breakouts, and pesky little bumps around my nose and chin. If Go Calm could help with those without causing a fresh round of blemishes, I was game to give it a shot.

To ease into it, I started using the serum every other night before working my way up to daily use once I knew it wasn’t causing any irritation. Two pumps are plenty to cover my entire face and neck, but the milky texture makes it hard to overdo. Even on days when I apply a little too much, it never leaves my skin feeling heavy or greasy.

The only caveat? It takes a while to fully absorb. I have to wait around five minutes between my skin care steps; otherwise, it mixes with my moisturizer and turns into a slightly sticky white cast. Give it enough time to dry down, though, and problem solved.

Thankfully, the results required a little less patience on my part. After a week, I was pleasantly surprised to see the texture around my chin and nose had started to smooth out. The redness around my forehead also calmed down, though some stubborn dark spots took a little longer to fade. Six weeks in, my complexion looks smoother and more even overall — and I haven’t noticed any new breakouts from using it.

The Verdict

As someone who's used to playing the long game with skin care, seeing a difference this quickly was enough to make me a believer — but the fact that the Go Calm serum did the job without irritating my finicky skin made it even better.

For anyone else who's hesitant to add yet another step to their routine, this one makes a pretty convincing case. It helped smooth my skin, calm some of my redness, and improve the appearance of dark spots I'd been dealing with — all without the irritation I usually worry about when trying a new active. Whether you're a skin care minimalist like me or simply looking to tackle multiple concerns with one product, this one earns its spot off the FYP and onto your bathroom shelf.