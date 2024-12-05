In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Ashtin Earle talks about her go-to eyeshadow palette, lazy girl beauty hack, secret lip combo, and more.

To her thousands of TikTok followers, Ashtin Earle may seem like the life of the party or a “yes man,” but when it comes to her beauty routine, the content creator and podcaster says that she actually doesn’t like to do too much. “I'm a simple girl,” Earle tells Bustle. “I can't experiment too much or else it'll just go wrong.”

The senior psychology major at Tulane balances a busy schedule of college classes and influencer duties — so to make things a little easier, she’s come up with a streamlined routine for her hair, skin, and makeup that gets her through each week. And she’s eager to share her wisdom, especially for the girls who like to balance work and fun.

Need a hangover remedy? Earle has depuffing eye patches for that. For those who want an easy way to slug, she’s got just the product (and it comes in stick form). She’s also a fan of treating pimples while attending class.

Instagram/@ashtin Here, Earle shares all her holy grail products, including the hair oil that saves her dry ends and the eyeshadow palette that doubles as her smoky eye secret weapon.

Her Hair Repair Remedy K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Mini Molecular Repair Hair Oil Sephora $27 See On Sephora “Because my ends have been super dry lately, I always use this after the shower and it saves my hair. I've never used hair oils before this year, so it’s something new I’ve added to my regimen.”

Her Going Out Palette The Smokey Palette Kylie Cosmetics $32 $19.20 $19.20 See On Kylie Cosmetics “[This palette has] all cool tones and silvers, and I also use it for my eyeliner. I use an angled eyeliner brush from Amazon and a little black shadow because I can't do liquid eyeliner. It always turns out horribly.”

Her Calming Face Wash Dr.Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser Revolve $40 See On Revolve “I love Dr. Loretta because all her products are so nice and clean and smell so good. I use a lot of them.”

Her Replenishing Eye Cream Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Depuffing Eye Cream with Peptides Sephora $65 See On Sephora “My eyes are always so puffy in the morning, but this helps a lot.”

Her Lazy Girl Beauty Hack Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick Ulta $12.99 See On Ulta “I will slug my face with this before class because I'm always really lazy when I have something in the morning.”

Her Holy Grail Spot Treatment Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ Daytime Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches Ulta $17.99 See On Ulta “I love pimple patches. I use the Mighty Patch Invisible Plus. I'm always going to class with pimple patches on my face, and people [would] always look at me. At least they have the invisible ones now, which are better.”

Her Go-To Makeup Remover Hero Cosmetics Dissolve Away Daily Cleansing Balm Ulta $17.99 See On Ulta “If I can get myself to wash my makeup off before bed, I love a makeup cleansing balm. I used to wear waterproof mascara a lot and it would never come off. The only thing that would get it off is a balm.”

Her Hangover Savior Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions™ Lift + Repair Eye Mask Sephora $34 See On Sephora “These just make me feel better, and they at least cover up the bags under my eyes.”

Her Stay-All-Day Powder Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder Sephora $38 See On Sephora “I use the Huda Beauty Loose Powder to set my makeup. I use the blush tone because my roommate told me that was a new thing — everyone's using pink setting powder.”