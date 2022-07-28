Right next to Barbiecore fuchsia, purple is most definitely the color of the moment — and the daring hue is especially leaving its mark on TikTok. From juicy lip oils to tinted mascaras, countless violet products have reached total cult-status thanks to BeautyTok — and surprise, surprise: Blush is the latest to fall into the hands of makeup-loving creators.

Pretty much kicking heavy contour trends of the last few years to the curb, blush is completely the ‘it girl’ of the makeup world. And with countless micro trends swirling around the flushed fave (like sunburnt blush, douyin blush, blush as an under eye brightener, and blush contour to name a few), it seems that intrigue in the face-altering product isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Blush is very much associated with more traditional shades of flirty pinks and warm peaches (with the occasional terracotta or bright red, especially for those with deeper complexions), but purple is the undisputed underdog. Maddie McKie, a beauty-obsessed TikToker, is surprisingly down with the trend after swatching Clinique’s pastel lavender blush shade on her cheeks, admitting that her initial assumption that it may appear “bruise-y” on the skin were quickly proven wrong.

Yet another TikToker by the name of Nidal hopped onto the trend, this time testing the unique hue à la Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch formula on her stunning complexion. While she candidly admits her all-time fave color on her skin is a statement-making red, she does conclude that “both of these blushes work really, really well on darker complexions.” Another major win for purple.

