Summer might be the season of the beach read, but for bibliophiles who would rather curl up with a cup of tea and their favorite novel by a crackling fire, fall is right around the corner — and with it comes Bath & Body Works’ cozy new collection, Booksmart.

On July 24, Bath & Body Works dropped a line inspired by #BookTok ahead of autumn (peak cozy time): the Booksmart collection. With some new, literary-themed scents along with returning fall favorites, it’ll whisk you away from the summer slog to the dark academia library of your dreams.

#BookTok Comes To Bath & Body Works

There’s nothing like the crisp scent of a new book or the familiar aroma of a worn classic. Bath & Body Works captured the essence of both with its latest fragrance: Leather-Bound Pages, a soft-worn leather, vanilla, and ink stain-inspired blend bottled into a hand soap.

The store is also expanding on its much-loved Wallflower bulb scent, Book Loft, which smells of crisp bergamot, neroli, and cozy woods — now available in a wider range of products, including a 3-wick candle for your bedside reading pleasure.

Bath & Body Works

New & Returning Fall Scents

Beyond ideal reading conditions, there’s plenty more to look forward to in the colder months, from the colorful foliage to toasty treats — and Bath & Body Works’ Booksmart collection pays tribute to those as well.

New scents include A Day At The Café, which smells like cold brew coffee and caramel syrup; Autumn Evening, with notes of cool autumn air, eucalyptus, and warm woods; Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, inspired by the warm and gooey fall treat; and Football Season, which mimics the scent of a worn flannel blanket on the bleachers.

Bath & Body Works

Bath and Body Works’ tried-and-true fall classics aren’t going anywhere, either. Seasonal scents making their return include Champagne Apple & Honey, Espresso Martini, Glazed Pumpkin, Leaves, and Fresh Fall Morning, available in a range of the store’s signature products, from foaming hand soap to fragrance mists and Wallflower plug-in bulbs.

Rory Gilmore would absolutely love this collection.