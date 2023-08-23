Each Sign Has A Corner Of #BookTok That’s Up Their Alley

By now you probably know TikTok has a niche for just about every interest and hobby imaginable — no matter how niche. Are you learning how to knit? There’s a community for that. Can’t get enough of DIY home projects? There’s a community for that. And if you love to read, #BookTok has recommendations for days. But just because the creators on this corner of TikTok are giving these books five stars on Goodreads doesn’t mean you will, too. To find the novel that’s right for you, you’ll need to figure out what side of #BookTok you should be on first. And if you’re not sure what you’re looking for, your zodiac sign might be a good place to start.

Our zodiac signs can tell us so much about ourselves. From favorite pasta dishes to dream honeymoon destinations, our sun signs inform many other aspects of our lives than just love or career, and the book genre you’re most likely to read is no exception. If you like to keep things exciting in the bedroom, you might have a special appreciation for erotic thrillers. If you’re still waiting to be swept off your feet by your one true love, you probably peruse the romance section of your local bookstore at least once a week. By narrowing down the genre that speaks to you, you’ll have an easier time determining which side of #BookTok you should be on. So if you’re ready to fill your FYP with novel recs and book reviews, here’s the genre worth checking out based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Energetic Aries rely on action series to keep their attention from cover to cover. In truth, the active sign would probably rather spend time outdoors than sit in one place for an hour, but once the excitement starts to pick up, they won’t be able to put the book down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taureans aspire to live a life full of private jets, weekend homes, and exclusive parties. To get in the mindset of the one percent, the earth sign almost always has a memoir on hand, specifically those written by the most successful tech CEOs and entrepreneurs out there. Hey, if you can dream it, you can be it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As the communicators of the zodiac, Geminis have a knack for using humor as an entry point into conversations. It’s hard work being the funny friend, but the air sign keeps its funny bone sharp with #BookTok’s most humorous book recommendations. It doesn’t matter what the genre is, as long as it comes with some guaranteed giggles.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As one of the most hopelessly romantic signs of the zodiac, it’s only fitting that Cancers’ #BookTok corner of choice is romance. Your sensitive side has you constantly fantasizing about the day you’ll get to try the viral door frame lean trend like all the protagonists in your favorite novels, and because your sign is notoriously lucky in love, the odds of this happening may be more favorable than you realize.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Everyone knows Leos love being the main character, so a book that offers a first-person POV, like an autobiography, is a guaranteed read for the fire sign. Leos also find these kinds of books to be extremely motivating, which explains why the lions are so drawn to them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos are always looking for ways to improve themselves, which is probably why the earth sign prefers to turn to #BookTok for a good self-help recommendation. As the most perfection-obsessed sign, Virgos aren’t afraid to put implement new rituals into their routines if it means their lives will be much more efficient in the long run, and self-help books are overflowing with inspiration for the mutable sign.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Avid readers know #BookTok is the place to be for the best literary fiction recommendations, so if you spot a Libra carrying a popular lit fic novel, it’s safe to assume they picked up the title after seeing a review on the FYP. Libras need to be on trend at all times, so if a book is making waves, they’ll be the first to know about it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpios wear their sensual intensity like a badge of honor, so it should come as no surprise that the water sign loves to bury its nose in an erotic thriller. The suspense keeps the mysterious sign on its toes, and don’t be shocked if they end up using the protagonists’ moves in their own bedroom, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians love traveling the world, but they don’t have to get on a plane to scratch their adventurous itch. The fire sign can easily be transported to a new location just by cracking open a mystery or adventure novel — bonus points if the story takes place in another country.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns love to learn as much as they can about anything they can, which is why they enjoy getting their information from nonfiction books. History, science, personal essays, you name it — if it’s NF, you can expect to find it on a Capricorn’s bookshelf.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarians often feel like they’re not of this planet, so it makes sense why the air sign feels such a strong connection to science fiction. Their eccentric oddities make them one in a million, and their interest in innovation makes the genre’s futuristic concepts easy to follow. Lucky for you, dear Aqua, #BookTok is filled with sci-fi recommendations, from timeless classics to slept-on series.