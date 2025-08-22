Bath and Body Works’ candles have long been beloved for their iconic scents (looking at you, Warm Sugar Vanilla). But now — just in time for fall — they’ve gotten a serious glow-up that makes them look every bit as good as they smell.

The brand just dropped its first-ever line of ceramic candles, designed to double as chic décor pieces while still delivering the fragrances we know and love. Each one comes in a muted, solid-colored vessel that mirrors the scent inside — think Madagascar vanilla in creamy white, pink lavender in soft blush, and fresh balsam in crisp green. There's a scent and look for every aesthetic.

What makes these candles so special (and so worthy of investing in) is the fact that they’ll last you long after cozy season is over. The vessels are designed to be reused, and once the wax burns down can be reimagined to hold makeup brushes, plants, pencils, or whatever else your heart desires.

Across the six scents in the collection, there are two sizes to choose from: Single-wick ($23), which is best for small spaces and promises 30-50 hours of burn time, and 3-Wick, which can fill larger spaces with scent for up to 45 hours.

If there was ever a silver lining to summer being over, it's the excuse to invest in an entirely new candle collection. Keep scrolling to shop the scents — I won’t blame you for adding every single one of them to your cart.

Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity

With notes of rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender, this scent is meant to evoke the feeling of throwing on a flannel and hiking through the woods.

Fresh Balsam

Think of this as a luxe upgrade to your go-to holiday candle. With notes of woodland balsam, eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood, it gives off that crisp, fresh-off-the-chairlift scent that makes it feel like Christmas came early.

Vanilla Bean

Gourmand aficionados will swoon over this creamy, cozy blend of Madagascar vanilla bean, homemade marshmallow, warm cinnamon, and nutmeg. It’s basically a shortcut to that freshly baked cookies aroma—no oven (or effort) required.

Frosted Cranberry

Blending crisp apples with tart cranberries, this candle balances the sweet-tangy punch of fall’s favorite fruits with a hint of warm tonka bean. The result? A fragrance that feels like a fall harvest in candle form.

Pink Lavender & Espresso

Though calming lavender and energizing espresso may seem like an unlikely pairing, velvety notes of caramel and vanilla tie them together seamlessly—like a luxe latte made for easing into a brisk fall morning.

Leaves

Spicy, fruity, and oh-so-cozy, this candle bottles up everything you love about fall. With notes of red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove, it’s basically autumn in a jar.