You may just be getting into the summer mindset. However, while you’re parading about town in short frocks, lounging poolside with frozen drinks, and soaking up the Great Outdoors™, Bath & Body Works has been looking ahead. In fact, as of this week, the beloved retailer has launched a cute little preview of fall 2025, both in its stores and online.

On July 7 — fresh after a fun, festive 4th of July weekend — Bath & Body Works rolled out some new drops that are part of its cozy season collection. Translation? Even if the thought of sweater weather and pumpkin spice lattes makes you gag right now, it never hurts to be prepared for what lies ahead.

Fall 2025 At Bath & Body Works

As is the store’s MO, some of its fan-favorite seasonal scents are back. These include Flannel, Marshmallow Fireside, Honeycrisp Apple, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, and Sweater Weather, available in all the usual fragrance formats — from candles to hand soaps, body care products, and wallflowers.

Also notable? It’s introduced some new fall scents into the mix. This year (so far), you’ve got quite the enticing range to pick from: Campfire Cocoa, which smells like creamy hot chocolate; Vintage Vinyl, a blend of spicy patchouli and worn-in leather; Mahogany Cherry, with notes of the fresh fruit, mahogany, and vetiver; Library Nook, a book-inspired scent featuring hints of papyrus and espresso; Favorite Hoodie, an olfactory take on your go-to jacket — and more.

Bath & Body Works

Note that this is just a mere preview, so expect more fall goodness — and newness — to hit the shelves in the coming weeks.

For The Vanilla Stans

Gourmand mania is very much alive and well. On PerfumeTok, the search for “vanilla perfume” reveals thousands of videos of creators rattling off their fave sweet scents. Bath & Body Works is keen on the game: This week, the retailer launched not one but two flaker fragrances that join its best-selling Vanilla Romance scent (if you’re not familiar, this features vanilla absolut, woods, and cardamom notes).

Meet Vanilla Ease and Vanilla Cafe. Vanilla Ease combines the gourmand aroma with relaxing lavender and grounding cedarwood for the ultimate self-care moment. Vanilla Cafe, on the other hand, takes the sweet note to coffeeshop territory by blending it with warm espresso — think of it as your vanilla-flavored cold brew in fragrance form.

Bath & Body Works

This all isn’t to say you should fast forward to fall — just rest assured you can turn to Bath & Body Works for the goods whenever you’re ready.