The best thing about the holiday season is undoubtedly the desserts.

It’s why Bath & Body Works just teamed up with Milk Bar on a festive new collection of candles, fragrance mists, and body care. Each scent is designed to satisfy your sweet tooth while instantly putting you in the mood for cozy nights, cookie baking, and winter cheer.

If you’re not familiar, Milk Bar is a bakery chain founded by Christina Tosi that’s famous for its nostalgic and delectable treats — and any Bath & Body Works fan will want to eat this collab right up.

Bath & Body Works x Milk Bar Holiday

Following the brand’s successful Birthday Cake drop, the new limited-edition Holiday Collection — available now — will have your home and your body care routine smelling like a dessert shop wonderland.

There’s the new Raspberry Holiday Pie Bar scent, a festive, fruity blend of raspberry jelly, sugar cookie, and toasted almonds. It’s sweet, tangy, and cozy — just like a warm slice of pie. You’ll also get to sniff the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Cookie scent, a sugared, toasted, cinnamon mix that smells like it came right out of the oven.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without some peppermint — hence the new Peppermint Bark Truffle fragrance — a delish assortment of cake, crushed candy cake, and white chocolate. Milk Bar’s iconic Cereal Milk Soft Serve is also in the collection, complete with its nostalgic smell of cornflakes. And you can’t forget Birthday Cake — another scent that’s sticking around for the season in body care, candles, and everything in between.

Shop The Collab

It isn’t the holidays until you put a festive foaming hand soap in your bathroom. This one smells like raspberries and pie, making it perfect for Thanksgiving and beyond.

This cool, rich body cream will keep your hands moisturized — and smelling sweet — all season long.

Milk Bar’s signature dessert can now be enjoyed in your home via a 3-wick candle. The scent is just like the milk that you find at the bottom of your cereal bowl — sweet, salty, and irresistibly delicious.

Snag this travel-sized fragrance mist so you can spritz the dreamy and festive gourmand aroma whenever you need a pick-me-up.

Whether you light a candle, layer on a fragrance mist, or sanitize your hands, you’re going to love smelling like a rainbow sprinkle-covered vanilla birthday cake.