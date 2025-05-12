Every summer has a smell. Usually, it’s one that’s rooted in a place.

Summers in middle school smelled like the Abercrombie store. In New York City, it smells like al fresco dinners besides heaping bags of garbage (IYKYK). The ideal summer smells like the European countryside, recalling dreams of an Under the Tuscan Sun moment — or, at the very least, one inspired by it.

While Bath & Body Works is known for delicious gourmands and refreshing clean smells, its newest fragrance, Off The Vine, delivers all that and more — and it’s one that’s particularly fitting for the season.

Introducing Off The Vine

Earthy, garden-inspired scents have been popping up in home care items like dish soaps and luxury cleaning sprays. Off The Vine fits into this category, but stands out with its surprising top note: heirloom tomato. But it doesn’t smell like a jar of pasta sauce; rather, its aroma — which also features garden geranium and Mediterranean moss — delivers an olfactory experience akin to walking through a countryside garden in Italy.

The Off The Vine fragrance is available across eight different Bath & Body Works products, including all your faves like the Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, Fine Fragrance Mist, 3-Wick Candles, and more — which allows you to immerse yourself with the vibrant, juicy scent in both your home and your body care routine.

Bath & Body Works

The blend is one that sticks, and is sure to leave an impact on anyone who smells it, whether that’s courtesy of your carefully applied fragrance mist or your hydrating body cream.

You might recall the “tomato girl” summer trend that first went viral a couple years ago — aka the effortless, sun-drenched aesthetic that made waves on TikTok. Largely inspired by the Mediterranean coast and other areas where tomato-based dishes are popular, that very romanticized vibe is sure to make a resurgence this summer. Trust: Once you catch a whiff of this fragrance, you’ll be one step closer to that fantasy of being whisked away to a dreamy Italian villa.

To get ahead of this inevitable return, I’ll be purchasing — and subsequently layering — my Off The Vine fragrances ASAP. Be sure to shop the drop below.