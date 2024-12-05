Didn’t stock up on your fave Bath & Body Works candles on Black Friday? You’re in luck: the beloved retailer’s iconic Candle Day is officially back for its 13th year in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know about the major sale before you shop.

Candle Day At Bath & Body Works

While this year’s post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday had some major deals, Candle Day reigns supreme as the store’s most anticipated sale. That’s because it brings the lowest-priced three-wick candles you’ll see all year.

Typically, Bath & Body Works’ large candles start at $24.95, with some reaching nearly $30. On Candle Day, however, every single three-wick candle will be... drumroll, please: $9.95. Seriously.

If you’re a Bath & Body Works loyalty member, you’ll have early access to the sale on Dec. 6 both online and in the app. Otherwise, Candle Day will officially begin on Dec. 7 and 8, during which you can snag goodies both online and in stores, with a limit of 24 candles per customer.

5 Cult-Fave Candles To Shop

Whether you want a cozy gourmand aroma for the holiday season or prefer stowing away your fave classic scents — like French Lavender or Champagne Toast — you have plenty of options. Below, find five cult-fave candles to shop on Candle Day 2024.

If the smell of freshly brewed coffee brings you joy in the morning, the beloved Freshly Brewed Coffee — which features notes of hot coffee and steamed milk — is for you.

Bring a bit of holiday cheer into your home with Vanilla Balsam, a widely adored candle that has notes of balsam fir trees, frosted vanilla, and icy pine needles.

Hot Buttered Rum is a delectable gourmand scent that brings comfort and warmth with its key notes of toasted buttered rum, heated caramel, vanilla bourbon, and hints of spice.

Laundry Day is the ultimate “clean girl” candle that’s perfect no matter the season, as it fills your space with notes of eucalyptus, lavender, and the essence of fresh air.

For those who prefer a fruity, festive, and vibrant vibe in their home, Cranberry & Pomegranate is a sweetly crisp option.