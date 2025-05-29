Much of what people consume depends on who’s in the room. The same idea applies to who gets to create, who gets to be seen, and who’s considered the default.

In the beauty industry, that has often meant brands releasing shade ranges that exclude certain skin tones, campaigns that quietly overlook diverse communities, and developing products made without the full spectrum of people in mind. Years ago, this was begrudgingly accepted as the norm, forcing shoppers to purchase products with a limited number of options available to them.

But simply settling and accepting this is no longer acceptable (and never should have been in the first place). Luckily, there’s a growing number of individuals who have taken a stand for a more inclusive market and continue to do so in the content they create — even when speaking out might feel uncomfortable.

These influencers are using their platforms to spark change — not just by pointing out what’s missing, but by showing what’s possible when inclusivity is intentional, not an afterthought. They’ve turned their followings into communities that expect better, not just in product offerings, but behind the scenes. And, in doing so, they’re disrupting the sterile black-and-white perception of what beauty once was.

By refusing to separate beauty from identity, they’re building a space where more people feel seen and represented — using the same tools that once left them out.

Ahead, meet the boundary breakers of Bustle’s 2025 Beauty Icon Awards.

The Beautifully Birthmarked: Becca Lee

Becca Lee isn’t just doing her makeup — she’s opening up the margins of who gets to feel beautiful. Born with a port-wine stain and blue nevus birthmarks, the makeup artist and esthetician spent years trying to cover them up before deciding to flip the script entirely. Now, her content is a mix of creative GRWM videos and tutorials alongside conversations about visibility and self-acceptance. Whether she’s testing products for undertones that match her complexion or calling out brands for falling short, Lee brings plenty of heart to the conversation.

The Makeup Mythbuster: Darcei Giles

Darcei Giles is proof that reward comes through hard work. Known for her “Black Girl Tries” series, she’s been making content since 2010 and shows no sign of slowing down. She excels in diving into subcultures like K-beauty and alt makeup to highlight how often Black women are left out of those conversations. Rather than accepting narrow ideas about who gets to participate in certain trends, she proudly occupies the gaps — creating space for those who feel underrepresented.

The K-Beauty Star: Edward Avila

Edward Avila is the internet’s unofficial reigning king of K-beauty content, where he mixes clever tutorials with sharp takes on skin care, idol culture, and the aesthetic pressures that exist within this community. A Filipino-American creator based in Korea, he’s built a loyal following by demystifying K-beauty and the unspoken rules and routines that come with it. In his posts, he opens up the curtain on everything from skin care routines to cosmetic procedures, dismantling the illusions of effortlessness they’re often built on.

The Face At The Front: Golloria George

While Golloria is best known for swatching products, her impact goes far beyond that. Born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents and raised in the U.S. from age 5, her early experiences with underrepresentation shaped her mission to make beauty inclusive for dark-skinned women. She’s best known for her viral “Darkest Shade” TikTok series, where she tests the deepest tones brands offer and often exposes how limited those options really are. What’s so refreshing about her content is that she’s never quieted her voice in favor of trendy celebrity-backed brands when they fall short.

Beauty’s Big Sister: Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan has been a powerful force for years in pushing the beauty industry toward greater inclusivity and representation. From the early days of Huda Beauty, she made a point to develop foundation and concealer shades that work for a wide spectrum of skin tones, challenging other brands to expand their offerings. Beyond her products, she also uses her massive platform to spotlight creators and voices from diverse backgrounds. She has openly discussed the importance of embracing all types of beauty and often advocates for celebrating individuality rather than conforming to narrow standards.

The Beauty Boss: Jackie Aina

There’s no doubt about it: Jackie Aina was born for this. A relentless advocate for inclusivity in beauty since she started her YouTube channel over a decade ago, she uses her platform to demand better for everyone. Her 2018 collaboration with Too Faced to expand their Born This Way foundation line was a game-changer in the industry, adding shades that many had been waiting for. But her impact goes beyond just visual representation — she’s also made it a priority to serve as a friend, mentor, and fierce supporter of emerging Black creators.

The “Darkest Shade” Defender: Nyma Tang

Nyma Tang is a beauty creator and activist who turned her struggle to find makeup into an inclusivity movement. Her popular YouTube series, “The Darkest Shade,” tests and reviews the deepest foundation tones brands offer, and through candid reviews and tutorials, she calls upon brands to make a change when they miss the mark. She became CVS's first Beauty Inclusivity Consultant in 2021, working to diversify beauty aisles and marketing strategies. Tang has also collaborated with major brands like MAC Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, and Dose of Colors, pushing for broader shade ranges and representation.

The Doll Skin King: Sean Garrette

Sean Garrette holds the secrets to a real glow — and he’s making sure everyone gets a chance to shine. A licensed esthetician and skin care specialist, he’s become a leading voice in advocating for inclusivity and representation in the beauty industry. Garrette's passion for beauty was inspired by the women in his life, and it’s evolved into a career dedicated to educating others about skin care, particularly for people of color. Through sharing knowledge with his followers, he’s breaking down the misconception that you need excessive time, energy, and money to achieve good “doll” skin. His expertise has led to partnerships with major brands like Fenty Skin, where he serves as a global ambassador.