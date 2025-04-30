The most meaningful form of beauty isn’t found in a bottle or behind a ring light — it lies in how you care for yourself, others, and the world we all share.

Much of today’s beauty industry is driven by newness and excess, which makes choosing to slow down, ask questions, and make mindful shopping decisions one of the most radical forms of currency. As we begin to grapple with its environmental footprint, a new generation of sustainable beauty influencers is reshaping what it means to be radiant. By going beyond aesthetics, they’re redefining what it means to interact with cosmetics and turning it into a practice of intention and responsibility.

These creators aren’t just recommending serums or swatching lipsticks. They’re setting the agenda for a more conscience, circular approach to beauty, and they’re advocating for an industry that prioritizes community and transparency at every step. Most importantly — and impressively — is that they’ve taken on the challenge of encouraging us all to think critically about our consumption.

It can be easy to fall into the trap of buying into every trend that pops up on our feed, which is why these individuals ensure their content is about change through education. No one is perfect, but through small shifts and collective action, environmental harm can be reduced — and that’s the very ethos of what they’ve set out to share.

Ahead, meet the sustainability stars of Bustle’s 2025 Beauty Icon Awards.

The Earth Girl Next Door: Leah Thomas

Follow: @greengirlleah

Followers: 267,000

If climate activism had a cool older sister, it’d be Leah Thomas. An environmentalist, author, speaker, and content creator, her social media platform has become a place where activism and beauty can meet. She uses her feed to show that caring for the planet can start right at your vanity. From low-waste skin care swaps to calling out greenwashing in glossy packaging, she makes environmentalism feel less daunting and more easily digestible. Thomas has mastered blending climate justice with conscious consumerism, reminding her followers that what you put on your skin should reflect the world you want to live in.

The Sustainability Whisperer: Skylar Saba

Follow: @skylar_saba

Followers: 19,300

If your beauty routine could use a dose of eco-conscious charm, look no further than Skylar Saba. As the founder of Happy Earth Habits, a site that functions as both a community and smart shopping resource, Skylar has transformed the conversation around beauty and sustainability into something both accessible and inspiring. On social media, she shares low-waste skin care tips, conscience beauty swaps, and candid reflections that always resonate. Through her content, she’s fostered a dedicated following of folks who are as passionate about the planet as they are about cosmetics.

The Conscience Cool Girl: Isan Elba

Follow: @isanelba

Followers: 113,000

Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and makeup artist Hanne Norgaard, is carving out her own space in the beauty world. By blending her desire to foster more conscious consumerism with her love of good glam, she’s providing resources that make you both want to follow along and get her exact same routine. Recognizing the excess in beauty product consumption, she founded Beauty Access, an initiative that redistributes unused beauty products to communities in need, promoting inclusivity and reducing waste. Through her platform, Elba demonstrates that beauty can be both luxurious and responsible.

The Natural Beauty: Lynda Daboh

Follow: @wonderlustinglynda

Followers: 5,000

Lynda Daboh is an award-winning storyteller, journalist, and founder of Wonderlusting, a blog and platform dedicated to sustainable beauty and ethical living. With a discerning eye for ingredient integrity and a passion for spotlighting indie and Black-owned brands, she helps her followers navigate the beauty world with intention and flair. Her content is rooted in transparency and a belief that green can absolutely be glam.

The Celebrity MUA: Katey Denno

Follow: @kateydenno

Followers: 118,000

Red carpet beauty but with a green conscience is exactly the phrase that should be used to describe Katey Denno. A leading celebrity makeup artist, she has championed natural and non-toxic beauty long before it was mainstream, working with A-listers like Felicity Jones, Cara Delevingne, and Amanda Seyfried. She’s proof that eco-friendly items don’t need to compromise on glamour. With a background in social work, Denno brings a holistic, health-first approach to beauty, advocating for transparency and safety in every product she uses.

The Beauty Compass: Lisa Oxenham

Follow: @lisaoxenham

Followers: 31,000

Previously a beauty and style director at Marie Claire UK, Lisa Oxenham has been at the forefront of integrating eco-conscious narratives into mainstream beauty coverage. With a commitment to shining a spotlight on ethical practices within the industry, she is known for sharing tips on how to reduce waste using the items that already live in your cabinet. Using her background as a journalist along with her own passion for living a greener life, Oxenham is the person to follow when you want your daily dose of something good delivered to you in a very stylish forum.

The Environmental Storyteller: Summer Dean

Follow: @climatediva

Followers: 116,000

Whether she’s turning house plants into fashion or providing background on nature while serving up some serious glam in a GRWM video, Summer Dean shares a bit of it all. Having studied environmental science in college, her education has served as the anchor to transform her into a full-time creator. You can count on her to decode the beauty industry’s eco claims and highlight the human impact behind our daily routines.

The Beauty Bestie: Krystalynn Gier

Follow: @krystalynngier

Followers: 27,100

Based in Texas, Krystalynn Gier is a content creator and educator who blends environmental advocacy with approachable beauty and lifestyle tips. Her newsletter, Mind Body Planet, is a hub for those seeking to align their self-care practices with planet-friendly choices. Her series, "Is it Sustainable or Greenwashing?" critically examines brands' environmental claims, helping followers navigate the often confusing landscape of eco-conscience marketing. She also offers a wealth of resources, including free downloads of greenwashing guides, mindfulness journals, and habit trackers.