The nail world has never been more high-tech, accessible, or creative. You can snag trendy press-ons from the drugstore, book a 3D mani at your local salon, or DIY a chrome set with today’s endless polish options. Nail art has become currency for coolness, both as a conversation starter and as content.

But in a NailTok landscape flooded with double-tap-worthy designs, standing out takes serious skill. For some nail technicians, manicures aren’t just fleeting forms of self-expression — they’re precious real estate for showcasing masterful artistry.

This month, Bustle is putting the spotlight on 10 creators pushing the boundaries of what can fit on a nail bed. For these nail artists, the limit does not exist: Whether pulling inspiration from fine art, ’90s-era cartoons, sea creatures, or an ornate piece of pottery, they’re proof that mani designs are a meaningful medium for making a statement — regardless of how small the canvas.

Ahead, meet the nail architects of Bustle’s 2025 Beauty Icon Awards.

The Bling Queen

Instagram: @chmrdbysarah

Followers: 25,100

For nail artist Sarah Nguyen, nails are your best accessory. That’s why her blinged-out mani creations are akin to jewelry that adorns one’s fingertips. Though the artist’s designs run the gamut of today’s biggest nail trends, her signature look involves extra-long coffin-shaped tips covered in at least one kind of stone (and usually a variety). The detail she puts into her work is captivating — and it’s this unwavering commitment to creating stunning sets that’s caught the eyes of Hollywood. Nguyen has done nails for stars like Shaboozey, Laura Harrier, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. But that doesn’t mean you have to be a celeb to wear her masterful art pieces: She sells ready-made press-ons via her online shop. If you’re always dazzled by shiny objects, her gemstone-filled platform is one to follow.

The Design Daydreamer

Instagram: @fri3ndlynails

Followers: 5,444

If you like to find nail inspo in places beyond TikTok, Keeks’ manicures are for you. The Brooklyn-based artist creates designs that defy limits. Whether it’s spiky, funky glassware, a Murakami exhibit, or organisms that reside on the ocean floor, she never feels restrained by the tiny size of nails as her canvas. For her, every pair of hands that sits in her chair is an opportunity to push the boundaries of what one may have ever thought possible for a manicure — hence why every set you’ll find on her feed is so unique. From maximalist Y2K bubble art to pierced tips, Keeks’ ornate designs are what daydreams are made of.

The Museum-Grade Manicurist

Instagram: @puttheminacoffin

Followers: 26,800

If jaw-dropping detail is your thing, Tyler Macias should be on your radar. Each set she works on looks like it should be in a museum — likely because that’s where she finds lots of inspo for her designs. She’s recreated Octavio Ocampo’s surrealist paintings, Selynn Lee’s children’s book illustrations, Keith Haring’s famous graffiti, and so much more — all on clients’ fingertips, proving that meticulous detail and unwavering commitment to fine artistry can transform manicures into true masterpieces. Whether you were an art history major or simply enjoy out-there nails, Macias always has something awe-inspiring for you to feast your eyes on.

The Korean Nail Whiz

Instagram: @speakeasynails_

Followers: 5,495

Korean beauty is always ahead of the curve, but not many of its devotees are as familiar with the country’s nail game. One scroll through Dohee Bahn’s Instagram will change that. Her technique is a perfect representation of what K-beauty offers in this realm: steadfast attention to detail and the latest in mani tech innovations, all while keeping nail health top of mind. Bahn’s feed is rife with cute, intricate designs that can all be described as swoon-worthy. From cat eye finishes to Hello Kitty iconography and koi pond artwork, her creations — which are primarily done on short nails, mind you — showcase the kind of manis any cottagecore lover would save to their Pinterest board. And she’s not one to gatekeep: Bahn posts damaged nail transformations, design tutorials, and holiday nail ideas, so following her is as educational as it is inspirational.

The Ethereal Artiste

Instagram: @oraclenails

Followers: 10,800

Violet Davis’ Instagram is a visual playground featuring mesmerizing iridescent, chrome, and crystal-inspired nail designs. She’s a self-professed expert in nuanced manicure art, so her creations are a master class in using ethereal, prismatic techniques that turn fingertips into luminous conversation starters. Whether it’s a celestial set with a velvet finish or a watercolor-like blend of pastels featuring 3D accents, Davis’ platform is resplendent with eye-catching inspiration any nail aficionado would appreciate — especially those who can’t resist a mermaidcore aesthetic.

The Statement Set-Maker

Instagram: @ajackdannie

Followers: 6,104

If we had to describe Aja Walton’s aesthetic with one word, it’d be striking. The editorial nail artist and Essie ambassador isn’t afraid to experiment in the manicure realm, whether it’s with color, structure, or design. From Kaws illustrations to designer logos and album art, Walton has a true gift for translating pop culture into miniature masterpieces. Follow her for inspiration on how to match your mani to your outfit (no matter how niche the print) or even your drink of choice — she’s got the technical chops and the creative vision to pull it all off.

The Trend-Spotting Pro

Instagram: @ginaedwards_

Followers: 23,900

There’s a high chance you’re already following Gina Edwards. The celebrity nail artist, who has worked with Venus Williams, Sydney Sweeney, and Nicole Kidman, is renowned in the industry — for good reason. She’s built her following with an eye for details and a gift for spotting trends — and she’s not one to gatekeep. Edwards, who’s a Kiss ambassador, is regularly sharing her savvy expert intel on social media. Her Insta essentially doubles as an educational platform where you can find everything you could want from a nail pro, including how to create a “unicorn glow” mani, the coolest pedicure nail polish colors, press-on application hacks, and more.

The Manicure Storyteller

Instagram: @theeditorialnail

Followers: 90,100

Gracie J, aka @theeditorialnail, is a visual storyteller who brings nails to the forefront of fashion, culture, and identity. The New York City-based tech and lead nail artist for TNT’s Claws Season 1 is regularly turning out artful mani designs that double as homages to Black culture — including Michelle Obama, Grace Jones, and Marsha P. Johnson. Despite nail beds being such a small canvas, she proves they can make a big statement. Her work isn’t just eye-catching — it’s layered with intention and history. She’s even made it more accessible through her line of press-ons, nail accessories, and cuticle oil, so you can support her artistry both online and IRL.

The Throwback Nail Icon

Instagram: @nailz_by_dev

Followers: 1.3 million

Devin Strebler’s Instagram is a treasure trove of nostalgia-fueled, awe-inducing nail art. You don’t have to be a millennial to appreciate her creations, which span everything that could possibly give you the late ’90s, early 2000s feels: think Daria, Sanrio characters, My Little Pony, Beanie Babies, Sailor Moon, and so much more. To turn up the throwback factor, her designs are often done on extra-long, square-shaped nails and feature 3D jelly decals, fuzzy textures, and other Y2K-friendly details. She brings it all to life with fun, DIY-style tutorials on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok — usually set to the perfect nostalgic soundtrack. Simply put: If throwbacks are your love language, Strebler is a must-follow.

The Gen Z Visionary

Instagram: @ibedoingnails

Followers: 27,600

Meet Marbles Valdez, the Gen Z nail artist turning heads with her unapologetically “xtra” designs. The self-taught technician, who opened her own salon in New York City at just 20 years old, creates sculptural, cartoonish sets that often feature Y2K references, TikTok-inspired motifs, and over-the-top embellishments that land somewhere between Kawaii and full-blown maximalism. Her work has earned her a spot in buzzy editorials and at fashion week — but it’s the behind-the-scenes content that really pulls followers in. Through playful day-in-the-life videos, Valdez invites you into her world, showing that your fingertips can be the ultimate spot for self-expression. Watching her create is a joy — and you never know what she’ll dream up next.