It’s time to take things over the pond. Fashion month is the longest marathon for style and beauty lovers, and now that New York Fashion Week has come to a close, all eyes are on London’s shows.

If NYFW was all about bold, statement-making makeup, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 proves the Brits party even harder. This season’s headliner? Thin brows, Gabriette-style. With models donning the ’90s makeup trend down the runway, it’s just another sign that beauty’s pendulum has swung to the extreme. Plus, as LFW has been showcasing the bob versus long, sleek hair and paper-thin arches instead of fluffy brows, it’s clear this leg of fashion month has no shortage of inspiration for you to draw from.

So how exactly is this playing out on the runway? At Simone Rocha, the designer’s signature bows and feminine florals were sharply contrasted by bold, Sharpie-like brows. Over at Harris Reed, the brand shut the door on the rising no-mascara trend — and threw away the key. Instead, extra-long, fanned-out spider lashes took center stage.

Ahead, the most interesting beauty trends spotted at LFW F/W ‘25.

1. Paper-Thin Ribbon Brows

Ribbon brows at Simone Rocha. Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Ribbon brows at Simone Rocha. Getty Images/ Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Longtime fans of Simone Rocha know that if there’s one thing the designer loves, it’s a good ribbon. If brows can be paper-thin nowadays, why not push them to be ribbon-thin? At the LFW show, the models’ arches were adorned with red, black, or pink ribbons for a coquette twist on the ’90s look.

2. Extra-Long Lashes

Getty Images/Dave Benett / Contributor

These gravity-defying spiky lashes at Harris Reed were created by the show’s lead makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury. The maximalist approach is one to put your current mascara routine to shame, making the case for a bold eye look that’s worth putting in the extra effort. Florence Pugh seems to be in approval, too.

3. Ethereal Skin

Getty Images/WWD / Contributor

Dewy skin is not enough: an otherwordly ethereal glow is what everyone is after in 2025, according to Dilara Findikoglu. At the show, models stepped out with a complexion that could only be described as iridescent. Take that, glazed donut skin.

4. Doll Blush

Doll blush at Bora Aksu. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Doll blush at Bora Aksu. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Back at NYFW, Dame Pat McGrath played dress up with the models at Marc Jacobs by adding felt black and red cutouts on their cheeks that mimicked blush. At Bora Aksu, there was the same doll-like circular application, with a super pigmented doll-like flush look. For each model, the artist used either the Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Pompadour, Velvet Jazz, or Velvet Ribbon as blush and the Elevated Glow Highlighter for added shimmer.

5. Crimped Hair

Getty Images/Ian West - PA Images / Contributor

If you ask club historians, they’d name crimped hair as being synonymous with the resurgence of party girl glam. Chet Lo’s models donned the runway with random strips of crimped hair that matched the laissez-faire attitude.

6. Dip-Dye Bangs

Getty Images/Kate Green / Stringer

Remember when break-up bangs were the only acceptable time to chop up the front pieces of your hair? That’s a thing of the past. Modern fringe is cooler, edgier, and can be very rebellious when you want them to be. Just look at Keburia’s blonde dip-dye bangs that scream gothic punk alongside the black lipstick as proof. The contrast is everything and more.