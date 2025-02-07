Awards season, which kicked off with the Golden Globes on Jan. 6, gives the world a taste of what fashion and beauty trends the year will bring. But real ones know the hottest trends don’t rear their proverbial heads until fashion week.

On Feb. 6, New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 officially began — and everyone’s feeds were immediately flooded with models donning the style, hair, and makeup trends that are soon to dominate the industry. So far, it’s clear the beauty world is getting a major shakeup: Instead of the no makeup-makeup looks that graced practically every runway for years, the reigning aesthetic has swung towards the decidedly bold end of the spectrum.

This has taken form in a variety of ways. At Collina Strada, a show that’s reliably avant-garde (throwback to the animal prosthetics from the designer’s fall/winter ‘23 presentation), models wore hair with horns, swirled braids, and leopard print makeup. Over at Christian Siriano, meanwhile, there was geometric eyeliner paired with metallic eyeshadow.

Below, take a peek at the biggest, most interesting beauty trends spotted at NYFW F/W ‘25 so far.

1. Makeup As Art

Geometric eyeliner at Christian Siriano. Revlon Animal print makeup at Collina Strada. Ilia/Collina Strada 1 / 2

At Siriano, celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo was inspired by automotive design and geometric shapes — which led to the “carbon rouge” eyes he created. He used purple and burgundy shades (from Revlon’s ColorStay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad in Exquisite and Gorgeous) combined with a graphic, geometric eyeliner look for a more artistic version of a cat eye.

Makeup artist Dick Page played around with the idea of decoration for Collina Strada’s show — hence the animal print and shimmer inner eye corner makeup looks. Before painting the feline-esque design, he used ILIA’s Sunshift Cream Bronzer in Eclipse for some radiance along with the soon-to-launch Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Adorn for a touch of definition.

2. Bangs That Have Attitude

A structured bang at Christopher John Rogers. Getty Images Waved piece-y bangs at Christian Siriano. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Bangs are making a statement this NYFW. At Christopher John Rogers, lead hairstylist Sonny Molina wanted striking, structured hair looks to match the collection’s strong aesthetic. On some models, this took the form of a strong, sharp bang that evoked confidence. Molina used a bang piece combined with Bumble and bumble Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray to keep the look shiny and in place.

Siriano’s show featured wet, twisted updos, some with swirled piece-y bangs. Lead hairstylist Lacy Redway took inspo from the racetrack — so models sported a mix of winding, twisted buns and “textured lanes” along the top of the hair.

3. IDGAF Hair

Bedhead at Vettese. Getty Images/Fernanda Calfat / Stringer

At Vettese, the hair theme appeared to say “IDGAF.” Models strands were worn down, undone, and messy — almost as if it were second- (or even third-) day hair. Or perhaps it was more of a bedhead look. Either way, it certainly had a laissez faire attitude that goes right along with the rising messy bun trend.