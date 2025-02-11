Gabriette said it best: "May your hearts be full and your eyebrows be thin.” Brow trends come and go, but if you’ve ever been the victim of one too many threading appointments, you know that creating a fluffy brow with sparse hair is quite the challenge.

Bella Hadid is one of the few celebs daring to bring back the ’90s-era thin brow look, and she just shared the secret tool she swears by for keeping them groomed: the Covergirl Clean Fresh Brow Nano. In a new GRWM-style TikTok, the Orabella founder broke down her quick five-minute makeup routine, all from the comfort of her car.

While Hadid has always kept her everyday glam on the minimalist side, one thing that’s never changed is her love for a defined, sculpted look. Read on for the deets behind her routine.

Bella Hadid’s Brow Essential

On Feb. 11, Hadid shared a rare glimpse into her makeup routine on TikTok with the caption, “get ready with SALTED MUSE @'Ôrəbella @Ulta Beauty <3.”

“My eyebrows are definitely not twins, they are sisters,” she shared in the clip. Of course, her pencil-thin arches have become her signature, so it’s no surprise her go-to product features an ultra-precise tip.

Available in six shades, Covergirl’s $12 brow pencil has a pigmented yet natural-looking formula that helps to seamlessly outline and fill in sparse areas. It comes with a spoolie on the other end of the tool to help you shape and soften your brows, and features hydrating vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and squalane in the formula to help prevent flakiness.

Her Makeup Routine

In addition to her drugstore brow pencil, the rest of Hadid’s makeup routine consists of a mix of high and low items — she *is* the people’s princess after all.

To begin, Hadid mentions that she preps her face with the Rhode Barrier Butter, which she calls the “primer to all of her makeup.” To even out her skin without the need for foundation, she swears by Clinique’s Tinted Moisturizer. (She jokes it makes her look like she “just went to the beach!”)

#BeautyTok users won’t be surprised to see that the model loves the viral Make Up For Ever HD Skin Face Essentials Palette just as much as everyone else. Calling it her “love” and her “everything,” she goes in with a brush to brighten under her eyes and touch up different areas on her face with different pigments from the TikTok-beloved gem. She then sweeps on Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer and contours her face with the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick.

As for her lip combo, Hadid uses the Make Up For Ever Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine — her favorite — topped off with a relic beauty find: the 2020 Kylie Cosmetics collab with Kendall Jenner.

Of course, her routine wouldn’t be complete without a spritz of Orabella. This time, she opted for the Salted Muse Parfum, which features a blend of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree accord, and lavender.