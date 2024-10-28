From Emily Ratajkowski to Tate McRae — and now, OG supermodel Claudia Schiffer — it’s clear that just about every single it girl carries around some Rhode with them wherever they go. And while the Hailey Bieber-founded brand’s cult-favorite Peptide Lip Tints (with the viral Lip Case to match) is undoubtedly its top seller, its newest launch might just give the wildly popular lippie a run for its money.

Meet the Barrier Butter, an intensely hydrating cream that is officially available to shop on Oct. 28. Akin to a thick and decadent stick of butter, this moisturizing hero is packed with dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, and eczema-safe ingredients. And although it has been formulated to heal and strengthen the delicate skin barrier, it’s also a multi-purpose essential that can be used all over your body’s driest areas, too.

In need of a skin refresh just in time for the coldest months of the year? Read through for an honest review of Rhode’s latest drop.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best For: Delivering deep hydration and skin barrier repair

Delivering deep hydration and skin barrier repair Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: How thick, decadent, and sensitive skin-minded the formula is; it comes in a travel-friendly size as well as a large 5 oz tube

How thick, decadent, and sensitive skin-minded the formula is; it comes in a travel-friendly size as well as a large 5 oz tube What I Don’t Love: It does feel a bit weighted on the skin, so it’s best suited for nighttime use

Key Ingredients

Hyaluronic Acid Complex: Made with five different molecular weights of the ingredient, this blend delivers skin-plumping moisture.

Made with five different molecular weights of the ingredient, this blend delivers skin-plumping moisture. Polyglutamic Acid : This powerhouse can hold 10 times as much moisture as hyaluronic acid and gives your skin both deep and surface-level hydration.

This powerhouse can hold 10 times as much moisture as hyaluronic acid and gives your skin both deep and surface-level hydration. Murumuru Butter: A nourishing ingredient that helps lock in skin’s moisture.

A nourishing ingredient that helps lock in skin’s moisture. Ceramides: This buzzy hero helps repair the skin’s delicate barrier.

A Review Of The Rhode Barrier Butter

As someone with seriously sensitive skin that gets extra dry in the fall and winter months, I was very enticed by this fall-time launch.

Rhode

Upon first use, I immediately loved how the thick cream blended into my complexion with little effort. It left a radiant and non-sticky sheen — and that glow remained when I woke up the next morning, so it worked wonders as a final step in my nighttime routine. Hello, perfect skin-slugging hero.

My only complaint is that the cream feels somewhat heavy on my skin, which may be an issue for some. Though considering I save my richer routine for nighttime, this isn’t a problem for me. Plus, since my complexion gets extra dry this time of year, I do prefer a thicker moisturizer, so it definitely fits the bill for an overnight cream.

A week or so in of consistent use, and I’m obsessed. My skin is hydrated and happy — and, considering its multi-use promises, I might just add a dollop of the stuff onto my growing baby bump along with my face, too. Rhode most definitely has a big win with this one, IMO.