Bella Hadid is one of the most famous brunettes in Hollywood, but did you know she’s actually a natural blonde? (Or bronde, to be more exact.)

For this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel surprised everyone by returning to her roots — literally. Upon stepping foot in France, Hadid debuted a new soft, sun-kissed tone that was reminiscent of her natural childhood hair color. She knows how to make an entrance.

The honey blonde hue, or “supermodel blonde,” as her colorist Jacob Schwartz and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. hair color trend ambassador has dubbed it, falls perfectly in line with the rising trend of people embracing their kid hair.

Hadid’s transformation couldn’t have come at a better time. With summer on the horizon, her gorgeous bombshell strands are sure to be used as the hair inspo picture shown across salons everywhere. To guide you, here’s everything you need to know about the look from Schwartz himself.

Bella Hadid’s “Supermodel Blonde” Hair

According to Schwartz, it was a meticulous two-day process to make the jump from Hadid’s chocolate brown shade to her new light blonde.

Getty Images/Lionel Hahn / Contributor

In order to ensure her strands stayed protected and as healthy as could be, the expert colorist used two key products. “I started by highlighting ultra-fine sections all over Bella’s head using Schwarzkopf’s Igora Vario Blond Super Plus with 20 volume,” shares Schwartz. “It gave us the beautiful lift we needed while keeping the hair strong and healthy.”

To achieve their ultimate goal — aka a dimensional, “lived-in” blonde with depth and softness —Igora Vibrance was used as a gloss to tone and enhance the color. The result was hair that looked not only natural, but also exceptionally silky and shiny.

Getty Images/Anadolu / Contributor

“Once I rinsed section by section and dried her hair, I went in with Igora Vibrance to add lowlights for depth and contrast,” says Schwartz. “To really lock in the dimension, I repeated the lowlights a second time — this helped reinforce the dark blonde effect that still feels soft and natural.”

As a final step, Schwartz then hand-painted a few pieces with Igora Vario Blond Super Plus to add some additional brightness at the end. The result? Bombshell status.

Bella’s Hair Evolution

This isn’t the first time Hadid has let her naturally blonde hair come out to play.

Back in 2022, the Orebella founder headed to the salon with sister Gigi to transform her hair into an “Aspen blonde” or “honey chamomile.”

At the time, her colorist Jenna Perry described the look as a “dark, beige-y blonde base with light, golden highlights.”

While brunettes might have lost a fellow soldier to the light side, it’s key to know that since her hair has a dark base, it’s actually super easy to achieve at your local salon — so long as you know what to ask for.