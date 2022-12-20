This is not a drill: *Both* Gigi and Bella Hadid officially have blonde hair (and clearly, I’m having a moment).

To celebrate the opening of Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence Aspen Holiday Feel Shop in Aspen, Colorado, the typically dark brunette Bella showed up and showed out to the snowy destination in support. While Gigi has been experimenting with different shades of icy, platinum blonde for quite some time now, Bella was spotted in the rare honeyed hue. And ICYWW, the shade is actually similar to her more natural cozy bronde color that she has seldom worn since her childhood years.

As the freshly-dyed look was debuted in Aspen, it makes sense that colorist Jenna Perry, the hair guru and total blonde connoisseur behind the look, would name Bella’s color “Aspen Blonde.” Below, Perry shares with Bustle what inspired the duo to go for the major change: “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for a while now. We wanted to achieve a color that felt virgin and natural, [and] my goal was to get her as light as possible without damaging her hair.”

As everyone enters a new era with 2023 quickly approaching, it seems somehow symbolic that the supermodel is going back to her roots just in time for the new year.

For those that are using Bella as hair inspo for you upcoming salon visit, Perry says this is *exactly* what you can tell your go-to hair colorist: “We're calling this shade ‘Aspen Blonde’ or 'Honey Chamomile.' [It’s] a dark, beige-y blonde base with light, golden highlights.”

Jessica Gillin, lead stylist at Jenna Perry Hair Studio, installed Bella’s waist-length extensions for the blonde transformation and shares this of the look: “We installed custom colored Keratip extensions in her hair [to go] for length, but didn't want it to look heavy. I cleaned up her bangs and gave her some long layers afterwards.”

As for recreating the softly tousled, mermaid-inspired texture? Gillin says: “For products, this style can be easily air-dried with a wave spray, like R+Co Bleu Rose Water Wave Spray. You can use setting clips [if you have] bangs to mold them into place. For blow drying, I like to use a heat protectant to protect from heat damage and humidity, [and] I like to flat iron the ends a bit with a ghd Flat Iron and keep the natural wave.”

In this adorable throwback (that I scrolled *very* far down to find), you get a sweet glimpse at the Hadid sisters’ natural hair hues. And TBH, Bella’s latest beauty transformation proves that when you’re in a total hair rut — going back to your natural color (or something similar) is probably a good idea.