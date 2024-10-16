Bella Hadid has solidified her status as one of — if not the — most sought-after supermodels in the fashion game today. Her return to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15 was a reminder of her immense power on the runway.

As she strutted out to Cher singing “Believe,” the youngest Hadid sister looked strikingly bold in her classic red lingerie set and matching larger-than-life frilled coat. Her brunette hair was styled in a modern bombshell blowout, and she rocked her signature pencil-thin ’90s-era eyebrows — looking so Gabbriette.

Bella Hadid’s ’90s Brows

Although Hadid only wore one show-stopping look at the Victoria’s Secret show, she truly made the most of her moment on the catwalk.

While her features were softly contoured and bronzed, her icy, gray-blue eyes were rimmed in black liner for a siren effect and her lips were painted in a rosy pink shade with a satin gloss finish. But it was her eyebrows that set her apart from the other models.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nodding to the vibe of the 1990s supermodels (some of which — like Kate Moss — shared the runway with her), Hadid had her brows plucked and perfected in ultra thin, soft arches.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In recent years, the 'Ôrebella founder has been one of the few celebs who have co-signed the divisive thin brow trend — and it’s actually become a distinctive part of her otherworldly look.

Yet there’s another famous model who dons a similar aesthetic: Gabbriette.

The Vibe Is *So* Gabbriette

If you’re still very much in your Brat era, you may recognize the lyric “call me Gabbriette, you're so inspired” from Charli XCX’s song “360.”

This, of course, references Gabbriette Bechtel, a model and singer with a distinct soft goth aesthetic — complete with pencil-thin brows.

Compared to Bella’s look, Bechtel’s brows are much thinner (and at times, entirely invisible) and have a higher arch.

Both models’ brows serve up total ’90s grunge energy — and Hadid’s arches at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show prove that the nostalgic trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.