The world has finally made it to spring — three cheers to that. Thus, the season of pollen aplenty (shout out to all of my fellow allergy people out there) and sunshine-filled shenanigans is now officially in full swing. What does this mean for beauty, you might ask? Well, besides the perhaps obvious fact that everyone is getting significantly dewier (is it sweat or her luminizing primer?), it also means you can swap out your cold-weather items in favor of more lightweight formulas.

Think tinted moisturizers like the barely-there launch from Jones Road that delivers on complexion and coverage, or the new juicy, plumping lip gloss from YSL Beauty. It’s safe to say that beauty is checking in for spring break and has summer on the brain.

Meanwhile, in the fragrance realm, you’ll find a boom of brighter, flirtier scents — like the just-dropped LUCE perfume from WA:IT. In short: If you’re not smelling like an IRL garden right now, what are you doing?

Here, a roundup of April 2025’s best beauty product launches, according to Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Tinted Moisturizer Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer Jones Road $44 See On Jones Road “Tinted moisturizers really run the gamut in terms of coverage. This one, created by makeup guru Bobbi Brown herself, lives up to its product name — it’s *just* enough for subtle concealing. If you’re into a minimalist, barely-there makeup look, this one’s perfect, as it’s super lightweight and checks off the minimum requirements: evens out your skin tone, diminishes the appearance of pores and redness, and makes you look a tad more glowy. It’s super hydrating, too, and feels really nice on the skin.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Lightweight Cleanser Purifying Gel Cleanser Almora Botanica $63 See On Almora Botanica “In the warmer months, I usually skip my double-cleansing routine in place of one high-powered gel cleanser, and this one from Almora Botanica has quickly won my heart. Though it’s so gentle and easy on the skin, it’s packed with vitamins and antioxidants — including juicily hydrating aloe vera — and lathers gorgeously to leave my face feeling soft and primed for the rest of my routine.” — RL

3 The Invigorating Fragrance Luce Eau de Parfum WA:IT $340 See On WA:IT "Fragrance devotees need to know about WA:IT, the Italian beauty-meets-wellness brand that incorporates Japanese mindfulness practices into its formulas. Each of its scents embodies a different element or energy. LUCE, which is dedicated to light, illumination, and renewal, has the most uniquely invigorating aroma. Its blend of bergamot, star anise, ylang ylang, tonka bean, Bulgarian rose, and amber musk makes for a fragrance that utterly delights the senses." — RL

4 This Buttery Balm Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm e.l.f. Cosmetics $9 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics "Practically every beauty brand now makes a tinted lip balm, so it's hard to stand out. e.l.f. has done the impossible, though — its new Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm is like a grown-up Juicy Tube that delivers unparalleled shine, moisture, and a pretty wash of color, all in one product... a product that will now be living in my purse." — RL

5 The Multitasking Stick Lifter Stix Maybelline $12.99 See On Maybelline “This multi-use face stick promises to contour, conceal, and highlight — which is a tall order for one product. After trying it, I was surprised by how creamy and buttery the formula felt. Although it goes on dark (depending on the shade you get), it blends nicely to give you a lifted effect. I tried a darker shade that was more for contouring, so it didn’t conceal, but I’m sure a stick in my skin tone would do the trick beautifully. For on-the-go touchups, this is a must-have.” — RL

6 The Designer Lip Plumper Puffer Gloss Valentino Beauty $38 See On Valentino Beauty “If I want to feel a little extra hot, as girls sometimes do, I reach for a lip plumper. Valentino Beauty’s new Puffer Gloss has the perfectly shaped tip for a silky, seamless application, and the formula feels mildly active without being tingly. The shades are so pretty, as is the glass-like finish. And don’t just take it from me — Charli XCX also loves it.” — RL

7 The Exfoliating Body Scrub AKT The Foaming Body Scrub See price on Amazon See on Amazon "I've never met such a heavenly body scrub. This rice, sugar, and papaya enzyme-based exfoliant melts like butter onto your skin and transforms into a lightly foaming lather, all while its spa-like orange scent sends mood-boosting signals to your brain. Upon leaving the shower, my limbs are baby-soft. I'm completely in love." — RL

8 The Innovative Dry Shampoo Batiste Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo Ulta $13.79 See On Ulta “As someone who works out almost every day, my hair is regularly drenched with sweat — so I tend to rely on dry shampoo to keep my hair from looking gross. When I came across this one from Batiste that’s actually sweat activated, I was intrigued. Though you can use it whenever you need to absorb oil, schvitzing works to revive its fragrance for all-day freshness. And trust: The scent is so lovely.” — RL

9 The Ultra-Juicy Gloss YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Sephora $40 See on Sephora “I’ve tried a lot of lip oils, but the YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss is the only one that makes my lips look instantly fuller without any irritating stinging. The formula feels rich and cushiony, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils, and it gives the perfect glassy shine that actually lasts. I’ve been wearing the shade Honey Pure Love on repeat — it’s the ideal not-too-sheer, not-too-pigmented brown that pulls together every look.” — Daisy Maldonado, beauty writer

10 The Swarvoski Covered Tweezers 45th Anniversary Slant Tweezer and Case Tweezerman $95 See on Tweezerman “Every once in a while, I like to indulge in a slightly outrageous luxury beauty item. This special 45th anniversary tweezer from Tweezerman is a bit over-the-top, no doubt about it, but boy, is it so fun to use — even when I’m doing less than luxurious maintenance at home.” — DM

11 The Lightweight Lipstick Estée Lauder Pure Color Melt-On Glosstick Ulta Beauty $38 See on Ulta “The Estée Lauder Pure Color Melt-On Glosstick is my go-to when I want the shine of a gloss, the feel of a balm, and the color payoff of a lipstick — all in one swipe. It melts onto my lips with this buttery, balmy texture that feels so luxe and hydrating, and the color doesn’t disappear after an hour (a major pro). The shade blush is the perfect juicy pink that makes my whole face look more awake.” — DM

12 The Luxurious Hair Dryer AirStyle Pro Hair Styler Dreame $300 See on Dreame “I often struggle with doing my hair due to its incredibly fine texture, but the Dreame AirStyle Pro is like having a full salon in one sleek tool. The seven magnetic attachments make it effortless to switch between voluminous curls, smooth blowouts, and sleek straight styles. It also has a smart heat control that protects my hair from excess damage.” — DM

13 The Moisturizing SPF La Mer The Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 50 Sephora $125 See on Sephora “This facial sunscreen is lightweight and perfect for wearing under makeup during the spring and summer months; better yet, mix it with a few drops of your favorite foundation for a DIY protective tinted moisturizer.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

14 The Watercolor Lip + Cheek Essential Color Cloud 2 Rosy Sisley Paris $66 See on Sisley Paris "Meet my new watercolor blush MVP. The lip and cheek multitasker, which comes in three stunning shades, swipes on with a punch of pigment that gives you the most gorgeous, diffused matte finish. Its texture feels almost like acrylic paint, but it's so creamy and blends like an absolute dream — on both your cheekbones and your pout." — RL

15 The Period Must-Have Cora Invisi-feel Daily Panty Liner Micro Thin Organic Cotton Topsheet Target $9 See on Target “In this world, you’re either a pad person or a tampon user. Both are fine options, however, I am particularly privy to a tampon that allows me to move without worry. This month, during my time of the month, I tested the new launch from Cora to use on the days when my period was coming to an end, and it was seriously such a game-changer. The micro-thin padding didn’t feel uncomfortable or weird, which is typically my issue with pads. It’s practically invisible, and that’s the beauty in it.” — DM

16 The Most Unique Sunscreen Vacation Orange Gelée SPF 30 Sunscreen Gel Ulta $23 See on Ulta “I tried this for the first time in Palm Springs, which is the ultimate test for sun protection — desert heat and UV rays are no joke. I loved the orange tint of this body gel because it acted as a tan (not a burn!) accelerator and had a pleasant scent.” — SN

17 The Game-Changing Brow Product Brow Peptide The Skinny Confidential $50 See on The Skinny Confidential “As someone with light colored, fine eyebrow hair, it has been challenging to find the perfect gel, mousse, or pencil that defines my arches without being too sticky and thick. This Brow Peptide is an all-natural, sleek solution for perfect brushed-up brows that look glossy and not flaky. Plus, the castor oil in the formula helps product growth and volume, so it’s a win-win.” — SN

18 The Multitasking Leave-In Hask Repair Series Bond Building Leave-In Treatment Cream Ulta $11 See on Ulta “I’m often skeptical of hair leave-ins that claim to be multi-use (read my full deep dive here), but this one from Hask truly delivers. It smooths and softens my strands instantly, but what I really love is how strong and healthy my hair feels after a few uses — like it's actually rebuilding damage from the inside out. I use it on damp hair before blow-drying, and it leaves me with a soft finish without any stickiness or weight.” — DM

19 The Glowy Sunscreen RANAVAT Radiant Rani Daily Brightening Mineral Sunscreen Sephora $65 See on Sephora “Mineral sunscreens just keep getting sexier. Case in point? Ranavat's Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+, which has the most luxurious formula. It's extremely hydrating and contains a roster of skin-nourishing actives — including saffron, over 20 antioxidant-rich adaptogens, and squalane — yet feels feather-light on your complexion. The only evidence you just applied it is the dewy glow you're left with.” — RL