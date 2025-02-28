Conversations around how much blush is too much blush reached their peak in 2024, with the blush blindness movement largely being helmed by the one and only Sabrina Carpenter.

The “Short n' Sweet” singer’s signature deep shimmering flush is arguably one of last year’s defining trends. In 2025, however, there’s been a shift towards a more minimal approach.

Stars like Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña have recently been sporting a diffused rosy tint on their cheeks that looks more natural than an all-around deep pop of color. According to Bruce Grayson, an Emmy-award-winning celebrity makeup artist and the 2025 Oscars head of makeup, you’ll be seeing a lot more celebrities lean into a soft blush in watercolor-like hues this spring and beyond.

Read on for what you need to know about the new blush trend and how to recreate the look at home.

“Watercolor Blush”

Don’t get it twisted: Blush is still very much in style this year (and arguably forever). It’s just beginning to look a little different. Prepare for a soft and diffused watercolor-style technique to reign supreme.

Getty Images/Christopher Polk / Contributor

Balmy, radiant skin is one of spring’s hottest trends, and adding an almost sheer-like tint to your cheeks that seamlessly melts into your complexion pairs with it gorgeously. The end result? A naturally flushed effect. “Shades like soft terracotta, petal pink, and peachy nudes will be layered to create a romantic, airy finish that works across all skin tones,” says Grayson, who notes that he loves using the Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint for the look.

“With the rise of minimalist, skin-focused beauty trends, people are using techniques that enhance a natural flush while softly brightening the complexion and diffusing imperfections,” he adds. “This method specifically highlights radiant skin while subtly drawing attention away from blemishes.”

How To Achieve The Look

Like a watercolor painting, there’s a bit of an artistic approach to create this look. But don’t worry, no Picasso-level skills are needed.

According to Grayson, the watercolor effect can be created using the back of your hand or a palette to sheer out the blush product of your choice.

“Pick a round brush and use a quick stippling motion to apply the color, starting at the circumference of the cheeks,” he says. “Feather and fade it toward the temples, around the orb of the eye, and blend it seamlessly toward the end of the brow and into the temples.”

Trying this immediately.