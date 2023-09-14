Beauty

The 15 Best August 2023 Beauty Launches, According To Bustle Editors
As summer fades into fall, Team Bustle is swapping out our high-shine highlighters and shimmery bronzers for velvety concealers and moody fragrances. The face category is seeing major innovations when it comes to formulations and shade ranges, with celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest’s new SPF-infused makeup brand Ciele making its debut and editor-loved brands like Tower 28, Makeup by Mario and Glossier all launching new complexion products to help us step up our face game. Ahead, find the best new products Bustle editors swiped, tested and fell in love with in August.

The Skin-Loving Concealer

“The second I swiped this on, I knew it was a win. The light cream formula (which is buildable!) glides onto the skin and stretches with it for a truly natural-looking finish. With skin-loving ingredients like centella asiatica extract, hyaluronic acid, and lysine, I love knowing that it's benefitting my complexion — not exacerbating it. Plus, it can be used for covering everything you'd want to hide — acne spots, dark circles, redness, hyperpigmentation, you name it.” - Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

The Moisturizing Lip Oil

“I've tried countless lip oil-lip gloss hybrids, but this one's definitely my new favorite. It completely drenches my lips with non-sticky moisture and shine, comes in six gorgeous shades, and has the perfect fluffy doe-foot applicator. I'm currently obsessed with Dream, a soft goth plum.” - Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

The SPF-Infused Blush

“This is an amazing liquid blush. All it takes are a few dabs for the most gorgeous wash of color that looks like a natural flush. What makes it a standout, however, is the fact that it offers SPF 50 protection — so you're getting a stunning sun-kissed glow as you keep your cheeks shielded from the sun. Win-win.” - Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

The Self-Setting Concealer

“Anyone lucky enough to speak to Mario Dedivanovic can practically feel the passion for his craft radiating off of him — and his line is a perfect reflection of the thought and artistry he puts into makeup application. This new concealer is going to be a new cult classic: it's creamy, blurring and even self-sets so you don't have to finish with powder. I apply a few dabs under my eyes and around my nose, wait a few seconds, then pat it in with my fingers. It practically melts in for a second-skin finish.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Soothing Toner

“This moody-looking mask is made with Argentum’s signature silver hydrosol and DNA HP — two ingredients that work together to purify, calm and soothe the skin. I love the texture and how it doesn’t feel drying like other clays masks, and couldn’t believe how soft and bright my skin looked after.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Second-Skin Foundation

“People have been begging Glossier for a foundation and the new launch has been worth the wait. The formula really does feel like it stretches over the skin, creating a subtle filtered effect and softening the look of pores, wrinkles and breakouts, while still looking like you're not wearing makeup. I've been wearing this every day and I'm obsessed.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Splurge-Worthy Cleanser

“If you happen to be in the market for a luxurious cleanser and cost isn't an issue, you won't find better than this one from Brad Pitt's skin care line Le Domaine. It comes out as a light serum texture, then melts into the skin and turns into the lightest of lathers. I love it because it removes all my makeup and leaves my skin looking smooth and feeling soft, without any dryness. Plus, the subtle scent is so nice and makes the entire cleansing process so sensorial. My boyfriend has been stealing this cleanser from me — it's that good.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Pimple Killer

“This LED light therapy acne patch from Riki Loves Riki is, in short, genius. If you're used to having to go to the derm for a cortisone shot for cystic acne or deep, painful breakouts, consider this as an at-home alternative. The patch is reusable and features red and blue LED light to target acne-causing bacteria, and adheres to the face so you can wearing while doing anything. I love how easy it is to use and it made the lifespan of a burgeoning breakout on my chin much shorter.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Look-At-Me Eye Palette

“I'm obsessed with everything about Pat McGrath's newest palette, which features the most eye-catching sunset tones in glittering and metallic finishes. I wore this to a concert last week and got endless compliments (and I applied directly with my fingers!).” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Instant Facial

“I used this soothing sheet mask from French brand Talika after a day in the sun, and I swear it looked like I had just gotten a facial. My skin was pink and a bit tender, even after applying sunscreen, and the mask left it looking smooth, clear and bright. Plus, I love that the mask actually clings to my face and doesn't slip or fall off, so you can go about your day (even if you might scare those around you).” - Faith Xue

The Cozy Fall Fragrance

“For the vanilla fragrance lovers of the world, Burberry Goddess has managed to create a beautifully complex and modern vanilla perfume, made all the more earthy and spiced with hints of lavender and ginger. I'll surely be wearing this sophisticated (and seriously yummy) scent through the cool fall and winter months.” - Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

The Soft-Matte Foundation

“A skin-care-first foundation that is filled with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing raspberry leaf extract, the sweetener foundation provides beautiful coverage with just a single pump of product. Blending effortlessly with a soft matte finish, the formula is so lightweight that it feels as if nothing at all is on the skin. Obsessed.” - Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

The Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm

For those who are makeup obsessed, you'll likely know that double cleansing is the undisputed key to deeply cleaning your complexion. As for the Skin So Balm Makeup-Melting cleanser? Even the heaviest of foundation formulas and long-lasting liquid lipsticks are no match for its lush, jojoba oil-filled formula.” - Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

The Cushiony Moisturizer

“Truly the perfect addition to any sensitive skin girly's routine (especially as we enter the colder months), this ultra-rich moisturizer à la Summer Fridays beautifully melts into my complexion, with a radiant appearance that lasts for hours. Powered by hydrating squalane, juicy glycerin, along with a blend of powerful fruit-based extracts — a little bit of this thick formula truly goes a long way.” - Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

The Perfect Fall Candle

“One of my favorite things about fall is switching my scent wardrobe. This candle gives all the autumnal vibes, filling my entire apartment with a light (but noticeable) evergreen aroma that gets compliments from all my visitors.” - Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor