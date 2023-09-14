“If you happen to be in the market for a luxurious cleanser and cost isn't an issue, you won't find better than this one from Brad Pitt's skin care line Le Domaine. It comes out as a light serum texture, then melts into the skin and turns into the lightest of lathers. I love it because it removes all my makeup and leaves my skin looking smooth and feeling soft, without any dryness. Plus, the subtle scent is so nice and makes the entire cleansing process so sensorial. My boyfriend has been stealing this cleanser from me — it's that good.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director