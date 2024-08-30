In the words of Taylor Swift, “August sipped away like a bottle of wine” — and suddenly, September is upon us. Throughout the last few summertime weeks, however, the beauty space launched some total gems that have our editors in love.

While the New York City heat has been particularly intense, the Bustle girlies found a few hair care essentials that kept their tresses tame. The Mane Hot Thermal Round Brush, for one, has become a best-kept secret for smooth blowouts, while the buzzy Blake Brown Leave-In Potion has led to frizz-free ’dos.

Our beauty editors were also obsessed with yummy new fragrances throughout August, with one perfume in particular making its way into a coveted spot in the fall lineup (looking at you, Cherry Baby, created by pop princess Sabrina Carpenter). What’s more, a beautiful scented hand cream à la indie brand DedCool made the list. And that’s only scratching the surface.

On the hunt for some newness in your glam routine? Here, find the 12 best beauty launches we couldn’t stop talking about this month.

1 The Fragrance-Free Deodorant No. 3161 Game Changing Deodorant Doc & Glo $18 See On Doc & Glo “Since becoming pregnant, I’ve noticed that my go-to natural deodorants just aren’t working anymore — but this one has quickly become my new staple. Formulated with pregnancy-safe mandelic acid, lactic acid, and soothing chamomile — and without any irritating fragrances — it not only neutralizes any odor but doesn’t compete with my fave perfumes. A total must-have.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Strand Smoothing Leave-In Blake Brown Bergamot Woods All-In-Wonder Leave-In Potion Target $18.99 See On Target “For the sake of my thinner hair, I avoid hot tools throughout the week — though TBH, my air-dried hair can be hit or miss. This creamy Leave-In Potion smells like a luxurious dream, and it beautifully hydrates my strands, leaving me with my softest, frizz-free hair ever — even in the summer humidity.” — ORR

3 The Perfect Fall Lip Treatment Pout Hero™ Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Balm Lip Treatment Thrive Causemetics $26 See On Thrive Causemetics “As someone who starts decorating for fall and rewatching my fave horror films by mid-August, I’m all about filling my space with nostalgic pumpkin scents. In the spirit of the season, this luxe Pumpkin Spice Latte Lip Treatment hasn’t left my purse since I got it. Although the plumping qualities are subtle, the smooth formula feels hydrating on my lips and leaves a glass-like finish.” — ORR

4 The Sultry-Sweet Cherry Perfume Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum Scent Beauty $54.99 See On Scent Beauty “Housed in the cutest chocolate bar-shaped bottle, Cherry Baby has become my early fall scent as it’s the perfect balance of being sultry and sweet (just like miss Sabrina Carpenter herself). Not only is the cherry note rich and juicy, but the aromas of plum nectar, dark chocolate, vanilla orchids, and amber woods create a coziness that is perfect for the season ahead.” — ORR

5 The Refreshing Skin Mist Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist Sephora $21 See On Sephora “Although it already feels like fall in my home, the hot summer days have been endless — so having a refreshing face mist has been a total game-changer. This travel-friendly purse essential is created with moisturizing glycerin and skin-healing ceramides, which leave my complexion with the prettiest glow.” — ORR

6 The Luxe Hand Cream Xtra Milk Hand Cream DedCool $20 See On DedCool “I’ve been a fan of DedCool’s white musk Xtra Milk scent for years, so when it came out in hand cream form, I *had* to get it. What I didn’t realize is how impactful a fragranced hand cream could be; after slathering it into my skin, it gives me an instant mood boost. I like to apply it before bed so I go to sleep enveloped in the decadent scent.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

7 The Multi-Purpose Blush Stick N°18 Illuminating Beauty Balm in Chili + Lux Unfiltered $32 See On + Lux Unfiltered “I’ve become a blush stick aficionado, so trust me when I say this one is chef’s kiss. With mango butter as its star ingredient, it truly goes on smooth and creamy — and it blends like an absolute dream. The shade Chili is perfect for a sunburnt glow and, unlike other cream formulas, it lasts all day long. I’m obsessed.” — RL

8 The Bombshell Blowout Essential Mane It's Giving Body Large Hot Thermal Round Brush Sephora $98 See On Sephora “I’m terrible at styling my hair. Once I gave this hot round brush from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s brand, however, my entire life has been changed. It’s actually a breeze to use, and leaves me with a smooth, bouncy-looking blowout. I can’t recommend it enough.” — RL

9 The Lush Complexion Plumper 5 Mushroom Moisturizer Shikohin $68 See On Shikohin “This luscious moisturizer has become a mainstay in my skin care routine. The milky, light texture is so incredibly soothing, it feels like I'm giving my skin a tall drink of water every time I use it. I love that the five mushrooms are helping to plump and firm my skin over time; I used it after a day in the sun recently, and it instantly calmed down any irritation.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

10 The Soothing Sheet Mask Bio Enzymes Mask After-Sun Talika $13 See On Talika “I recently fell in love with this soothing sheet mask again on vacation. I was suffering a random breakout and my skin felt inflamed overall — especially after a day in the sun. I used this mask and my redness disappeared (plus, my skin felt more soft and hydrated).” — FX

11 The Skin-Firming Serum Clarins Double Serum Sephora $135 See On Sephora “Clarins recently relaunched its iconic Double Serum, and my skin has been drinking it up. The new formula now has 22 new botanicals to plump and firm up the skin, and the studies truly speak for themselves: participants saw +13% firmer skin after just seven days. As someone who's highly impatient, that's all I needed to know before incorporating the newness into my routine full-time.” — FX

12 The Joy-Sparking Laundry Tablets Blueland Laundry Starter Set - Spring Blom $25 See On Blueland Doing laundry is not high on the list of things I find enjoyable in my life, but Blueland’s new Spring Bloom Laundry Tablets might have just changed that. I love how chic the holder looks on my laundry shelf, and that the tablets are completely plastic-free. I throw the new Spring Bloom tablets with my dirty clothes and they emerge smelling like fresh wildflowers, like magic.

13 The Beautifully Artful Lipstick Rouge Dior Limited Edition Lipstick in New Look Dior $52 See On Dior “There are some products that are so beautiful, you almost want to just stare at them all day instead of actually using them (keyword: almost). Such is the case with the new Rouge Dior lipsticks in the Plan De Paris Collection. They are, in short, true works of art. The lipsticks feature an intricate engraving of a map of Paris, and come in four shades that will make the summer-obsessed eager for fall. I've been wearing the shade New Look non-stop — the perfect warm taupe with a velvety finish. Fair warning: they are limited edition.” — FX