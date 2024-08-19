From her coquette-style mini dresses with adorable heart cut-outs to the tongue-in-cheek lyrics she dreams up for her viral hits, Sabrina Carpenter has somehow managed to toe the delicate line between being a charming pop princess *and* a sexy songstress.

The star’s newest perfume drop, Cherry Baby, has that same sultry-sweet effect — and so happens to be perfect for the upcoming fall season.

Meet Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby

Formally named Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby ($55) and housed in her iconic chocolate bar-inspired bottle, Carpenter’s latest scent is the ultimate olfactory representation of her vibe.

Of course, its indulgent cherry note truly takes center stage, giving it a balance between being sugary and deeply seductive. Upon first spritz, glazed red apple and sweet plum nectar add to the perfume’s juiciness.

For depth, the heart of this fragrance is brimming with the aromas of exotic red poppy, peonies in full bloom, and vanilla orchids, all covered in the yumminess of dark chocolate.

The scents of cashmere wood, amber musk, and heated patchouli create a sense of warmth that lingers on the skin long after the other notes have faded.

Scent Beauty

With its prominent cherry note paired with the earthiness of resinous woods, Cherry Baby basically screams fall.

This Isn’t Sabrina’s First Fragrance

ICYMI, Carpenter has released not one, but *three* fragrances, all within the Sweet Tooth family.

The original pastel pink-hued Sweet Tooth is much softer than Cherry Baby in comparison and filled with unique notes of chocolate marshmallow, elegant jasmine petals, and smooth chantilly cream. Her sophomore release, Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream, is equally for the gourmand perfume lovers with its notes of vibrant orange zest, sun-kissed orange blossom, and caramelized amber.

An Honest Review Of The Sultry Scent

When it comes to my typical fall fragrance choice, I’ve become a recent fan of cherry-filled scents — but I can’t stand when the fruity note is too medicinal. Cherry Baby is not that at all.

The cherry note in this scent feels juicy and sweet yet still mature — not at all overwhelming or heavy. It also happens to feel mature, thanks to the aromatic blend of woods, patchouli, and sugared musk. Overall, it feels sultry and delectable — an ideal choice for nighttime wear and steamy date nights in the fall.

Where her first two scents were a bit too sweet and youthful for me, Cherry Baby is for sure going to be a staple in my fragrance wardrobe for the months to come. Obsessed.