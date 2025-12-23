It’s that special time of year when things slow down and everyone starts reflecting on 2025 — ideally while preparing for a well-deserved holiday break. Meanwhile, it’s basically the Super Bowl for retail — every brand has gotten in on the festive spirit by way of gift sets, sales, and holiday-themed goods. The beauty world is no exception.

December has been ripe with launches that’ll delight both those on your shopping list and — let’s be honest — yourself. This month’s best new beauty products span the more holiday party-ready end of the spectrum (think glittery pigments and rich lipsticks) as well as the deeply functional essentials (nourishing face creams and limb-moisturizing heroes). Both Rare Beauty and body care brand Nerra, for example, introduced elixirs designed to revive winter-parched gams, while K-beauty line Dr. Reju-All cashed in on the salmon sperm trend with a hydrating serum.

On the makeup front, YSL Beauty dropped a mascara worth gushing over, Maybelline came out with a mousse-like blurring blush, and Makeup By Mario graced the shelves with an eyeshadow palette just in time for your New Year’s plans.

Ahead, shop December 2025’s best beauty launches — we won’t tell if you’re just restocking your own collection.

1 The Lengthening Mascara Yves Saint Laurent Lash Latex Sculpting & Lengthening Mascara Sephora $34 See On Sephora “YSL claims this mascara lengthens your lashes by up to 1.6 times their natural length — something I was skeptical of until I tried it. It’s the kind of mascara that truly wows me. It delivers on the dramatic lengthening benefit, and also curls, leaving you with what looks like lash extensions. No clumps, either. It’s my new holy grail.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Body Lotion The Body Lotion Aquaxyl Advanced Hydration Nerra $48 See On Nerra “Aquaxyl is an unsung hero in the hydrating ingredients category. It’s the star of this body lotion and, alongside ceramides, peptides, shea butter, and panthenol, drenches your skin with juicy, long-lasting hydration. It actually feels like Gatorade for your limbs.” — RL

3 The Soothing Face Cream Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream Dr. Reju-All $37.20 See On Dr. Reju-All “Salmon sperm, aka PDRN, is everywhere right now — and for good reason. The buzzy K-beauty ingredient is hailed for its deeply hydrating, skin-plumping benefits, which are amplified in this formula with hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen, and niacinamide to soothe red, irritated skin. This cream is a must for the wintertime.” — RL

4 The Scalp Savior Neutrogena Hair Restore Triple Action Scalp Detox Cleanser Walmart $9.97 See On Walmart “Whether you’re experiencing increased shedding or just want to boost overall hair health, this scalp cleanser is a must. It exfoliates with mandelic, lactic, and salicylic acids — plus a silicone bristle applicator — to lift away buildup. A patented micro-peptide complex then penetrates the scalp to help promote healthier hair growth.” — RL

5 The Luminizing Sunscreen medicube No Cast Just Glow Collagen Sunscreen SPF 50 $21.90 $18.90 See on Amazon Sale “The K-beauty brand behind the wildly popular facial tool just launched a sunscreen filled with peptides and cica, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Plus, it has the prettiest dewy finish — perfect for both no-makeup days and for adding a subtle glow beneath foundation.” — RL

6 The Brightening Serum Halo Renewal Serum Golden Child Skin $58 $46.40 $46.40 See On Golden Child Skin “Powered by gently exfoliating fruit enzymes, apple stem cells, ceramides, antioxidants, and yogurt extract, this potent serum is a true workhorse for brighter, renewed skin — without the irritation.” — RL

7 The Luxe Body Oil Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort: Feel Seen Hydrating Body Mousse to Oil Sephora $30 See On Sephora “Hydrating my body always feels like a chore — unless the product I’m using makes it an ~experience~. That’s exactly what Selena Gomez’s new hydrating elixir does: With its unique mousse-to-oil texture and soft floral scent, the moisturizing elixir has become the MVP of my post-shower routine — one that I actually look forward to using.” — RL

8 The Juicy Lipstick Glow Reviver Slipstick e.l.f. Cosmetics $10 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “e.l.f. brought its cult-favorite Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm to a stick format, which I’m super excited about since I prefer the latter in my makeup bag. It’s easy to swipe on and still has the OG’s slick, hydrating formula that delivers a wash of color. I’m obsessed.” — RL

9 The Blurring Blush Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse Blush Maybelline $9.99 See On Maybelline “With its airy, whipped texture, Cloudtopia taps straight into nostalgia for OG Maybelline fans who loved the Dream Matte Mousse Foundation (RIP). Aptly named, the brand’s latest launch delivers a lightweight, mousse-like formula that blurs beautifully while still offering impressive color payoff. You can apply it with a brush, but I prefer tapping it on with my fingers — it works just as well on lips as it does on the high points of the cheeks for an effortlessly cohesive look. Transfer-resistant and long-wearing, it leaves behind a soft-focus finish that feels very French-girl chic. The brown shade ‘Toasted Sky’ has quickly become my everyday go-to, while ‘Ethereal Rouge’ is the perfect red for the entire holiday season.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

10 The Festive Eyeshadow Palette MAKEUP BY MARIO Ethereal Eyes™ Eyeshadow Palette: Nature Sephora $69 $55.20 $55.20 See On Sephora “As someone who feels all thumbs when it comes to creating a pretty eyeshadow look, I have to give Makeup By Mario’s Ethereal Eyes palettes their flowers. The shades are always richly pigmented and incredibly blendable — and ‘Nature,’ the latest limited-edition holiday launch, is nothing short of magical. The glossy shimmers feature a new, pearl-infused formula that delivers a stunning, wet-like shine — perfect for your next holiday party. The exquisitely curated color story — think golden olive, bronze burgundy, and warm browns — instantly elevates any look. It’s founder Mario Dedivanovic’s beautiful love letter to nature.” — SA

11 The Fragrance Mist PHLUR Cashmere Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Phlur’s Cashmere Skin body mist is for the gourmand girlies. The scent somehow captures the plush, velvety feel of luxe cashmere, with cozy notes of almond, vanilla, and ambrette that wrap you like a second skin. I’ve been reaching for it more often as the weather turns — there’s something so comforting yet undeniably chic about it that makes even a light spritz feel like a daily essential.” — SA

12 The Restorative Mist Black Rice Probiotics Barrier 2% NAD + Serum Mist Haruharu $22 See On Haruharu “Haruharu is the need-to-know K-beauty brand — now available in Target — whose cleansing oil has become a staple in my makeup removal process. But their latest offering, a serum mist, has suddenly found its way into my routine as well. It features black rice — an antioxidant staple in all their products — plus, ceramides for hydration and 2% NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) to promote skin cell turnover. I throw this in my bag for a quick refresh throughout the day, and the light misting feels like a mini spa moment. Not to mention, a serum that doesn’t stick on my hands? Consider me sold.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

13 The Glitter Spray Kweeen Gold Hair & Body Glitter Spray Eva NYC $15 See On Eva NYC “If you haven’t heard, sparkle is all the rage this winter — and it’s been widely accepted by body glitter enthusiasts that Eva NYC makes one of the best. Until now, the spray was only available in silver, but gold girlies (me) can finally get in on the action. The glitter flecks aren’t so chunky that they feel like a full Y2K throwback, and despite being an aerosol, the formula isn’t sticky or hairspray-like. Instead, it leaves a touchable, sparkly finish on skin or hair, plus a fragrance that reads like vanilla milkshake with a cherry on top. If you want to look and smell delicious, this might be the one.” — ES

14 The Blush Duo tarte macaron blush & glow™ duo Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Listen, powder and cream blush duos are nothing new. But this one by Tarte has a few standout features. First, the powder component is sparkly — almost like a highlighter — where most are matte. (I prefer looking like a glazed donut, thank you very much.) The pigments are buildable, and each formula is separated by a little plastic divider, which brings me to the compact packaging. It’s definitely travel-friendly, and I can easily see myself throwing this little Tarte macaron into my makeup bag without worrying about having space for my other products.” — ES