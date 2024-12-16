Gift giving is tough, but a gorgeous fragrance wrapped in a bow will always bring joy. That’s because plenty of scents are scientifically proven to boost your mood.

That being said — scent is so personal that you may not know where to begin. That’s where the chronically online fragrance pros come in.

On its own niche corner of TikTok lives PerfumeTok, where scent-obsessed creators and their devoted followers discuss fragrances that either already are or should go viral. A few beloved scents that have made the rounds include Baccarat Rouge 540, Taunt by DedCool, Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé, and Ariana Grande’s Cloud — all of which are crowd-pleasing gift choices for the holiday season.

If those aren’t exactly the vibe, three major creators on the platform have curated the most gift-worthy scents for Bustle readers with the newest launches in mind. Why endlessly scroll through review videos when you don’t have to?

From lesser-known faves to cult-adored scents that are sure to delight, scroll through for the best fragrance gifts, as shared by PerfumeTok creators Funmi Monet, Emelia O’Toole, and Kathleen Fuentes.

1 The Modern Discovery Set House of Bo Tesoro Discovery Set Bloomingdale's $98 See On Bloomingdale's “This discovery set is the perfect way to explore the offerings from House of Bo, which is a perfume house that creates super modern and provocative scent profiles that will expand their scent palate.” — Funmi Monet

2 The Lush Ambery Rose Exalté Parfum By Funmi Monet Bella Aura Skincare $135 See On Bella Aura Skincare “Exalté Parfum is a warm, creamy, and ambery rose that is elevated and posh. This is a great option for the perfume lover in your life because it comes in a 30 ml size — which is perfect for travel — and is limited edition, which will be appealing to someone who likes a more exclusive scent.” — FM

3 The Cult-Loved Milky Vanilla Milky Way Perfume Oil Brown Sugar Babe $70 See On Brown Sugar Babe “Milky fragrances have been trending strongly in 2024, and this is the perfect sweet, milky vanilla. Brown Sugar Babe has grown a cult following for their fragrance oils inspired by trending fragrances. They smell amazing on their own or layered with other perfumes in your rotation.” — FM

4 The Effortless Signature Scent Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum Sephora $135 See On Sephora “Donna Born In Roma is the perfect gift for someone looking to lock down their signature scent in 2024. This is a sweet and alluring jasmine fragrance that is perfect for every season and occasion.” — FM

5 The Elevated Honey Honey Suite by Professor Perfume Snif $65 See On Snif “Honey Suite takes a sophisticated approach to making honey smell both sweet and earthy. This is the perfect gift for the fragrance lover in your life who is bored with the typical offerings at the mall, and looking for something that has an edge — it’s sure to be love at first sniff. ” — FM

7 The Ultimate Layering Kit D.S. & Durga Murder Mystery Fragrance Layering Set Bloomingdale's $275 See On Bloomingdale's “The Murder Mystery Perfume Layering Set is for the frag-head in your life that wants to concoct their own perfume combinations. This set is a great way to learn about scent layering, and is so much fun to play around with.” — EO

8 The Luxe Customizable Perfume The Bee Bottle Guerlain See On Guerlain “The entirely customizable and totally iconic Guerlain Bee Bottle is from my very own Christmas wishlist. You get to pick everything from the fragrance itself to the bottle, the cord, the engravement, and the seal. A gorgeous, custom bottle with my favorite L'Art & La Matière scent inside? A dream.” — EO Price varies depending on customization.

9 The Classic Everyday Fave Dior Miss Dior Parfum Sephora $115 See On Sephora “This new take on the classic Miss Dior is from the new creative director of parfums Christian Dior, Francis Kurkdjian (yes, creator of the beloved Baccarat Rouge 540). Miss Dior Parfum is a crowd-pleasing fruity and woody scent, which is great for everyday wear. After all: if you adore her, Dior her.” — EO

10 The Whimsical Water Lily Diptyque Lilyphéa Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $330 See On Nordstrom “Of the new Les Essences de Diptyque line, Lilyphéa is my favorite. A blend of cardamom, violet leaves, ginger, and vanilla gives this scent a dreamy and dewy quality. This unique and ethereal fragrance is perfect for any perfume lover in your life.” — EO

11 The Cinnamon-Spiked Vanilla The Maker Dream Eau de Parfum Sephora $175 See On Sephora “If you’re looking for the perfect cozy gourmand fragrance (that doesn’t venture into candy territory), Dream by The Maker is it. It’s a newbie on the scene, and it already feels like snuggling up in the warmest blanket while sipping on a sweet-but-not-too-sweet treat. So comforting and yummy — this one’s a winner.” — Kathleen Fuentes

12 The Festive Floral Chloé L'Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $176 See On Sephora “Imagine stepping into a luxe New York department store right smack in the middle of December — glittering decorations, plush velvet ribbons, twinkling lights. That’s the vibe of the new Chloé Intense. It’s elegant, festive, and totally captures that holiday shopping-in-the-city moment.” — KF

13 The Sweetest Spritz Crème Brûlée Eau de Parfum Le Monde Gourmand $25 See On Le Monde Gourmand “You know I love smelling like a dessert (without getting cavities, obviously), and Crème Brûlée is the ultimate ‘I smell edible’ fragrance. If you want to be the best-smelling pastry in the room, go for it — you’ll smell warm, rich, sugary goodness that actually lasts all day.” — KF

14 The Soft Girl Crowd-Pleaser Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum Sephora $78 See On Sephora “For a scent that everyone will think smells amazing, Glossier’s You Doux is the go-to. Soft, wearable, and just plain pretty, this is your everyday casual ‘I woke up like this’ fragrance that complements anyone and everyone.” — KF