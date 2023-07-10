Fragrance is so deeply personal, and often, only something that those closest to you are able to detect, be it by way of a warm embrace or an intimate dinner among friends. And while one’s most natural, perfume-less aroma is filled with pheromones that attract a lover, fragrance, too, has the unique ability to draw one closer, leaving them longing to touch your skin.

Truthfully, there are countless perfumes (and layered perfume combinations) that have a well-deserved cult-following, including Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum scent, Dedcool’s Taunt, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 being only a few of note. Though the newest aroma to take TikTok by storm brings with it quite the NSFW reputation to say the least...

I’d like to formally introduce you to the viral “d*ck me down” perfume — otherwise known as Chai Épicé by the Urban Outfitters-stocked brand Le Monde Gourmand — which is more formally a beloved scent that is touted with the ability to attract love, lust, and attention (much like the red nail theory before it, albeit instead through scarlet-hued manicures).

In the name of journalism, science, and perhaps a bit of personal curiosity, I’ve taken it upon myself to wear the fLe Monde Gourmand fragrance and see my husband’s raw reaction...someone had to do it.

Fast Facts

Price: $36

$36 Rating: 9/10

9/10 What I Love: The aroma truly is decadent and delicious, effortlessly making its way into my fragrance wardrobe for year round use (not just the cool fall and winter months one may associate with chai lattes).

Compared to some other gourmand aromas I do own, this one definitely rested close to the skin and wasn't quite as long-lasting as I'd hoped (though TBH, I actually love the act of reapplying fragrance *and* the bottle fits in even my smaller purses). That being said, those who dislike strong perfumes that hit people before they even see you, you would very much like this more subdued formula.

The Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Eau De Parfum

ICYWW, the term “gourmand” refers to any fragrance that is delectable, and most often features yummy notes of vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, chocolate, and more. Le Monde Gourmand’s aromas, too, are most often within that so-good-you-want-to-taste-it category — and Chai Épicé is no exception.

Brimming with notes of honeyed violet fig, creamy muguet musk, and smooth blonde woods, this perfume is no doubt inspired by a warm, subtly spiced chai latte that soothes your senses. And while it most definitely has a certain maturity by way of its warmth and depth, there is still a playfulness that reads as sugary sweet.

Perhaps the greatest thing about the scent? As compared to more luxe, and even mid-street brands, it’s incredibly affordable at only $36.

The TikTok That Started It All

If you’re a mainstay on PerfumeTok, you may have stumbled upon the infamous “d*ck me down” scent before — though it wouldn’t be fair to mention the aroma without sharing the creator who named it.

Leah, who goes by Le on the platform, notes in her now-viral video that Chai Épicé is her “greatest weapon.” She goes on to note that “yes, [she’s] tried the expensive perfumes,” but “nothing compares to this.”

But Did My Husband Even Notice?

As soon as I spritzed Le Monde Gourmand’s Chai Épicé, I immediately understood what the hype was about. As someone who has a background in fragrance marketing (and personally has hundreds of perfume bottles to my name), truly, it feels like a familiar scent that many, if not most, would absolutely adore without question. But did it get the attention of my husband, too?

To set the scene: As I often do just after a shower and before bed, I casually spritzed the aroma on my wrists and neck before laying beside him, not trying to draw too much attention to my secret mission for the sake of the experiment. And while there wasn’t an immediate “jump on top of me” response that I was half hoping for thanks to PerfumeTok — he *did* say right away how delicious I smelled, which through his exact words, reminded him of “cocoa butter” and smelled “like golden skin.” If those aren’t the words of a beauty writer’s husband, I’m not sure what are.

Though some details are better left kept veiled between the sheets, I will say, I’ve been wearing the scent ever since — and you may want to, too.