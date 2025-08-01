It’s peak summer, and the heat waves — combined with the season’s whole chill-out mindset — have everyone slowing down, surrendering to the humidity-induced haze. But despite the stillness, the beauty industry has remained in high gear, churning out launches just as quickly as ever.

Thankfully, this month’s wave of new products is all about helping you keep your cool in the face of scorching temperatures. Among the standouts are a couple of face cleansers — one from Chanel, one from e.l.f. — that effectively rid your skin of all the sweat and gunk that builds up during the day. Also in the skin care realm are some eye-focused formulas that hydrate and smooth without feeling heavy, plus a mask that keeps blackheads at bay.

July’s makeup launches offer color and coverage that hold up through sticky commutes, along with SPF-spiked innovations that bring protection to your beat. There’s also a crop of fresh options in the fragrance department, courtesy of brands like Dae and Cyklar.

Keep scrolling to shop the best of July 2025’s beauty product launches, all of which have become new faves.

1 The Eye Cream Total Eye Lift Eye Cream Clarins $95 See On Clarins The star of this skin-smoothing eye cream from Clarins is organic harungana, a plant-based retinol alternative that offers the same beauty benefits. Alongside de-puffing caffeine and brightening horse chestnut escin, this product does everything you’d want from an eye treatment — all while feeling light and creamy on the skin. As an added perk? It’s refillable.

2 The Fragrance Mist Dae Dream Veil Signature Citrus Hair and Body Mist Sephora $24 See On Sephora Body mists are back, in case you didn’t get the memo. Dae, a brand you may love for its hair care products, just entered the category with a refreshing citrus scent you can spritz onto your hair and skin. With notes of orange blossom and vanilla, it smells sweet, bright, and fresh.

3 The Banana Balm Lip Balm Prada Frosting Care - Banana Yellow Prada $50 See On Prada This lip balm had me at banana. Prada’s newest launch is super moisturizing and glides on sheer, leaving behind a glossy shimmer. And while the (refillable!) tube is luxe, the scent is the real star — sweet, nostalgic, and proof that banana deserves more love in beauty.

4 The Eye Gel Peach Slices Snail Rescue Ultimate Eye Gel Ulta $13.99 See On Ulta Snail mucin makes up 70% of this formula — and it shows. This cooling gel instantly quenches dry under-eyes and proves that the K-beauty staple is just as effective for delicate areas as it is for the entire face.

5 The SPF Primer Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydra Prime SPF 50 Hydrating Face Primer Sephora $48 See On Sephora I’m not a primer girl, but this one might convert me. It’s super smooth and hydrating, leaving your face looking blurred and plumped — the perfect canvas for makeup. With SPF 50 along with beet root, niacinamide, and ectoin, it’s basically a supercharged take on the category.

6 The SPF Lippie The Mineral Lip One SPF 45 Nourishing Lip Tint Hello Sunday $15 See On Hello Sunday Another standout launch with sun protection? This lip tint from Hello Sunday. It’s the only SPF lip product I’ve tried that doesn’t leave a chemical taste in my mouth. What makes it even more appealing is that it does more than just protect — it’s a tint, too. It’s my new daily staple.

7 The Eye Serum La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eye Serum Ulta $44.99 See On Ulta La Roche-Posay surprisingly doesn’t have many eye products, which makes this launch extra exciting. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this serum plumps and hydrates like a dream — a solid new addition to the Hyalu B5 line.

8 The Perfume Oil Naked Neroli Perfume Oil Cyklar $24 See On Cyklar I’m completely obsessed with this perfume oil. With bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood, amber, and musk, it dries down to a warm, sensual scent I can’t get enough of.

9 The Cream Eyeshadow Makeup By Mario Master Mattes® Long-Wearing Cream Eyeshadow Sephora $25 See On Sephora If you need an eyeshadow that absolutely will not budge — regardless of how hot it gets outside — this is it. The cream swipes on with high-impact pigment that’s crease-free, light, and smooth — the perfect summer glam essential.

10 The Cleansing Balm Jelly Pop Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm e.l.f. Cosmetics $11 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.’s cult-beloved Jelly Pop collection is back, and I’m particularly into this cleansing balm. Besides melting away your makeup and sunscreen, it has a yummy watermelon scent that feels like summer in a jar.

11 The Nose Mask Bioré Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as satisfying as pulling off a Bioré nose strip and seeing your blackheads stuck to it. But it’s also satisfying to not get blackheads in the first place. Enter: the brand’s new Bubbling Nose Mask, which contains both chemical and physical exfoliants to keep your nose clean and clear. The foaming sensation is pretty fun, too.

12 The Mascara Kosas Soulgazer Lengthening Mascara + Lash Serum Sephora $28 See On Sephora I’m too lazy to use both a lash serum and a mascara, so I’m glad Kosas created a product that functions as both. The peptide-spiked tube is actually amazing at lengthening your lashes, too — mine look perfectly fuller and more defined without any clumping at all.

13 The Foundation Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Smoothing & Blurring Foundation Sephora $47 See On Sephora When I want a more glam look, I now reach for this new foundation from Benefit. It delivers medium-to-full coverage with a creamy, weightless feel. The smoothing formula — featuring glycerin, niacinamide, and rose hip — blurs everything in sight.

14 The Cleansing Mousse La Mousse Camellia Cleansing Cream-to-Foam Chanel $65 See On Chanel I prefer to double cleanse, but Chanel’s La Mousse is so good and thorough, I don’t feel the need to. The cushion-y cream — packed with nourishing camellia ceramides — transforms into a pillowy foam that leaves my skin feeling completely clear of all debris.

15 The Tanning Mist Self-Tanning Face & Body Mist Peta Jane $42 See On Peta Jane “I love this tanning mist for two reasons: first, you can use it on your face and your body, which, as a girl on the go, is great since I don’t have time or space for multiple tanning products. Second (and most importantly!), the DHAs in this formula are organic. The closest thing to au naturale that one can get in a faux tan world.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

16 The Hair Treatment Su Hair Mask Davines $36 See On Davines “As a color-treated redhead living in Palm Beach, the summer lifestyle of salt, sand, and UV rays is year-round. This freshly scented, buttery mask is my twice weekly go-to conditioning treatment — the perfect post-swim reset.” — SN