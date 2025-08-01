Beauty
17 July Beauty Launches That Are Too Good To Miss
Including a bubbling nose mask and snail mucin eye gel.
Peta Jane; Prada
It’s peak summer, and the heat waves — combined with the season’s whole chill-out mindset — have everyone slowing down, surrendering to the humidity-induced haze. But despite the stillness, the beauty industry has remained in high gear, churning out launches just as quickly as ever.
Thankfully, this month’s wave of new products is all about helping you keep your cool in the face of scorching temperatures. Among the standouts are a couple of face cleansers — one from Chanel, one from e.l.f. — that effectively rid your skin of all the sweat and gunk that builds up during the day. Also in the skin care realm are some eye-focused formulas that hydrate and smooth without feeling heavy, plus a mask that keeps blackheads at bay.
July’s makeup launches offer color and coverage that hold up through sticky commutes, along with SPF-spiked innovations that bring protection to your beat. There’s also a crop of fresh options in the fragrance department, courtesy of brands like Dae and Cyklar.
Keep scrolling to shop the best of July 2025’s beauty product launches, all of which have become new faves.
1The Eye Cream
The star of this skin-smoothing eye cream from Clarins is organic harungana, a plant-based retinol alternative that offers the same beauty benefits. Alongside de-puffing caffeine and brightening horse chestnut escin, this product does everything you’d want from an eye treatment — all while feeling light and creamy on the skin. As an added perk? It’s refillable.
2The Fragrance Mist
Body mists are back, in case you didn’t get the memo. Dae, a brand you may love for its hair care products, just entered the category with a refreshing citrus scent you can spritz onto your hair and skin. With notes of orange blossom and vanilla, it smells sweet, bright, and fresh.
3The Banana Balm
This lip balm had me at banana. Prada’s newest launch is super moisturizing and glides on sheer, leaving behind a glossy shimmer. And while the (refillable!) tube is luxe, the scent is the real star — sweet, nostalgic, and proof that banana deserves more love in beauty.
4The Eye Gel
Snail mucin makes up 70% of this formula — and it shows. This cooling gel instantly quenches dry under-eyes and proves that the K-beauty staple is just as effective for delicate areas as it is for the entire face.
5The SPF Primer
I’m not a primer girl, but this one might convert me. It’s super smooth and hydrating, leaving your face looking blurred and plumped — the perfect canvas for makeup. With SPF 50 along with beet root, niacinamide, and ectoin, it’s basically a supercharged take on the category.
6The SPF Lippie
Another standout launch with sun protection? This lip tint from Hello Sunday. It’s the only SPF lip product I’ve tried that doesn’t leave a chemical taste in my mouth. What makes it even more appealing is that it does more than just protect — it’s a tint, too. It’s my new daily staple.
7The Eye Serum
La Roche-Posay surprisingly doesn’t have many eye products, which makes this launch extra exciting. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this serum plumps and hydrates like a dream — a solid new addition to the Hyalu B5 line.
8The Perfume Oil
I’m completely obsessed with this perfume oil. With bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood, amber, and musk, it dries down to a warm, sensual scent I can’t get enough of.
9The Cream Eyeshadow
If you need an eyeshadow that absolutely will not budge — regardless of how hot it gets outside — this is it. The cream swipes on with high-impact pigment that’s crease-free, light, and smooth — the perfect summer glam essential.
10The Cleansing Balm
e.l.f.’s cult-beloved Jelly Pop collection is back, and I’m particularly into this cleansing balm. Besides melting away your makeup and sunscreen, it has a yummy watermelon scent that feels like summer in a jar.
11The Nose Mask
Few things are as satisfying as pulling off a Bioré nose strip and seeing your blackheads stuck to it. But it’s also satisfying to not get blackheads in the first place. Enter: the brand’s new Bubbling Nose Mask, which contains both chemical and physical exfoliants to keep your nose clean and clear. The foaming sensation is pretty fun, too.
12The Mascara
I’m too lazy to use both a lash serum and a mascara, so I’m glad Kosas created a product that functions as both. The peptide-spiked tube is actually amazing at lengthening your lashes, too — mine look perfectly fuller and more defined without any clumping at all.
13The Foundation
When I want a more glam look, I now reach for this new foundation from Benefit. It delivers medium-to-full coverage with a creamy, weightless feel. The smoothing formula — featuring glycerin, niacinamide, and rose hip — blurs everything in sight.
14The Cleansing Mousse
I prefer to double cleanse, but Chanel’s La Mousse is so good and thorough, I don’t feel the need to. The cushion-y cream — packed with nourishing camellia ceramides — transforms into a pillowy foam that leaves my skin feeling completely clear of all debris.
15The Tanning Mist
“I love this tanning mist for two reasons: first, you can use it on your face and your body, which, as a girl on the go, is great since I don’t have time or space for multiple tanning products. Second (and most importantly!), the DHAs in this formula are organic. The closest thing to au naturale that one can get in a faux tan world.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand
16The Hair Treatment
“As a color-treated redhead living in Palm Beach, the summer lifestyle of salt, sand, and UV rays is year-round. This freshly scented, buttery mask is my twice weekly go-to conditioning treatment — the perfect post-swim reset.” — SN
17The Beauty Tool
“This gua sha tool is the perfect size, and made with a tiger’s eye stone – which is known to be cooling, grounding, and promote focus. The chic packaging protects this piece for travel, making it an aesthetic ritual from home to hotel.” — SN