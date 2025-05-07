When I scored an invite to Paris Hilton’s Bel-Air estate in March, I felt like I was crossing into another stratosphere. Perched high on the hills, past gates where armed guards stood watch, I entered into a scene that was part Stepford Wives, part sci-fi dream: manicured lawns, sprawling homes, and whisper-quiet streets. Inside Hilton’s lavish house, I was greeted by her team, handed fishnet house booties, and ushered into the living room to await the unveiling of her new skin care line, Parívie.

“I’ve been obsessed with skin care since I was a little girl,” Hilton tells Bustle. “Everyone’s always asking me, ‘What’s your secret? What do you use on your skin?’ So I wanted to create something with real results — because there are so many products out there that just don’t work.” That passion, plus a tech-savvy eye for innovation, led to her new brand.

I joined Hilton in what she affectionately dubs her “Sliving Spa” — a garage converted into a futuristic beauty haven, as if a wellness clinic and sci-fi movie had a baby. Amid red light beds and glowing machines, guests were treated to custom Parívie facials (I can confirm: the glow is real).

At the heart of it all is Hilton’s beauty philosophy: science-backed, tech-forward, and built to last. “You get one body in life, so you need to take care of it as much as possible,” she says. “I’m like an under-cover nerd — obsessed with technology, gadgets, and innovation.”

Ahead, Hilton shares her go-to products, high-tech treatments, and the beauty advice she’s already planning to pass on to her daughter, London.

Her “Benjamin Button Serum”

“I’m obsessed with everything in the collection, but the Pumping Vitality Serum is my favorite — I’m literally obsessed,” Paris says. “Right when you put it on, you can instantly feel the effects — the tightening, the sting, the firming, smoothing out any lines. It’s like the Benjamin Button serum.”

She never travels without the full routine. “I always bring the whole line with me wherever I go. I’ve been using it for over two years — ever since the beginning, I tested every product and used it every day.”

Courtesy of Parìvie.

The Products She Uses Every Day

Whether she’s in full glam mode or keeping it casual on mom duty, Hilton keeps it polished. “I love the Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y — the color is so good,” she says.

When it comes to blush, she sticks with an icon. “I love the NARS Orgasm blush — that one’s a classic. It's really good.”

Her Top Beauty Treatments

“In my Sliving Spa, I get facials with PRP, do hydrafacials, and use the NeoLight red light bed,” she says. “I’m obsessed with the Neurotris — it’s EMS [editor’s note: electro muscular stimulation] for the face and body.”

Her newest obsession? “I just got this machine called the GeneoX. It does this glow facial — kind of epic.”

Courtesy of Parìvie.

The journey to her signature glow doesn’t stop there. “I do my weekly spray tan with Alexandra DiMarchi, who I love.”

And because efficiency is key, she often stacks treatments like a pro. “Sometimes if I have a day full of phone calls or Zooms, I just lay there getting a facial while they’re working on my body with the Neurotris attached everywhere.”

Her Body Care Recs

Hilton swears by lymphatic drainage. “I go every week to my friend Flávia Lanini — she has this amazing place where you do a whole body massage, then go into the red light sauna. They put all this cellophane on you and you're just sitting in there, and it's so hot. I do that every Monday.”

Even while winding down, she doesn’t slack on self-care. Nights often involve slipping into her full-body compression suit. “It's like pants and a top that just squeezes you everywhere,” she says. “I do that like twice or three times a week while watching TV in bed.”

Courtesy of Parìvie.

Her other go-to for keeping everything glowing? The NeoLight red light bed — conveniently located in her Sliving Spa. “It looks like a tanning bed, but it’s all lights. It’s amazing for building collagen all over your whole body. It feels like you're getting massaged the whole time. You feel snatched.”

Beauty Through A Mom’s Eyes

Motherhood has given the Parívie founder a fresh perspective on beauty — one that’s deeply personal and future-focused. “What’s most important to me is the face my baby sees when I have no makeup on,” she says. “I’m really proud that I’ve taken care of my skin for so long, and I’ll keep doing that. I love how these products have compounding effects — every time you use them, your skin just gets better and more beautiful.”

Courtesy of Parìvie.

That philosophy is something she’s already planning to pass down. “My mom taught me her whole 10-step skincare routine when I was 8, and I’ll do the same with my daughter,” Hilton shares. “Plus, now we have access to so much more — red light, tech, facials, everything.”

What She Drinks Instead Of Water

It’s just not her thing. “Water is so boring,” she says — which is why she launched her own supplement brand, Vitapod. “It comes in pink, blue, or iridescent white. There are three different vitamins — one for beauty, one for hydration, one for energy. I drink them throughout the day. I love that I can get beauty and vitamins at once.”