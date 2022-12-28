It’s no secret that TikTok is now the birthplace of all things trendy. Whether you’re an avid scroller or you’ve never downloaded the app, if you’ve partaken in a “new” trend recently, the odds that it’s a thing on TikTok are astronomically high. But with millions of users posting their different takes on, well, everything, it can be overwhelming to pinpoint which trends are worth trying IRL and which ones should be left on the app.

If honing your beauty routine is at the top of your new year's resolutions list but scouring BeautyTok sounds like a daunting undertaking, no worries — Bustle has gathered the top seven skin care trends that will be big in 2023, according to a group of beauty industry insiders. From dermatologists to brand founders and retail buyers for major beauty stores, keep scrolling to see their predictions of the skin care routines, treatments, and ingredients that everyone’s going to be buzzing about in the year to come.

1. Minimalist Skin Care That Packs A Punch

The year 2022 saw beauty enthusiasts take a “less is more” approach with the “skinimalism” (read: skin care minimalism) trend. And according to Bustle’s panel of experts, simple routines that use just a few key products will carry over into 2023.

According to Niambi Cacchioli, founder of skin care brand Pholk Beauty, it’s all about finding a few products that work for your skin type and goals — and eliminating everything else. “If your skin is a little extra and you've tried everything, I recommend simplifying your regimen,” she says.

Elena Severin, The Detox Market’s senior director of merchandising, goes a step further and describes 2023's skin care approach as even more targeted as it’ll embrace clinical-grade products with a higher percentage of active ingredients to improve the skin. “Targeted skinimalism will evolve by embracing singular ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and collagen in booster serums,” says Severin. Translation? Focus on using fewer products that are packed with science-backed ingredients.

2. “Skin Boosting” Will Be The New “Skin Cycling”

Continuing with simplicity in skin care, the new year will usher in “skin boosting,” an updated version of 2022’s skin cycling trend. As a refresher, skin cycling involves using select active ingredients (like retinol) in your nighttime routine on specific days with some rest days — where you use gentler actives — in between. In 2023, experts believe “skin boosting”, a practice coined by dermatologist and brand founder Dr. Dennis Gross, M.D., will gain traction. This entails using your active skin care products — including those that contain strong ingredients like retinol or chemical exfoliants — daily, and introducing a more potent version of these ingredients just two or three days a week for an added boost.

Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty’s senior vice president of store and service operations, says this is an effective way to get even more out of your routine — especially since the most active ingredients typically require regular use for best results. “This allows you to get the full benefits of your daily skin care products since you’re using stronger ingredients to boost collagen production, increase cell turnover, and improve radiance and overall skin health,” he tells Bustle.

3. Niacinamides, Ceramides, & Peptides Reign Supreme

In the new year, experts foresee niacinamides, ceramides, and peptides as being the hottest skin care ingredients thanks to their versatility and how well each product works together. When used together, this trifecta puts a big emphasis on protecting the skin barrier, which Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, and author of Glow From Within says is important — especially in the winter. “They are great ingredients to have in your arsenal, especially if your skin tends to be sensitive,” she tells Bustle, noting that they’re all particularly beneficial for protecting the skin’s barrier.

Niacinamides are also great for evening out the skin’s texture and tones, while ceramides (which are found naturally in your skin) hold the skin together, help to retain moisture, and protect the complexion from environmental damage. Dr. Sadyk Fayz, PA-C, a cosmetic expert with Beso Aesthetics, adds that peptides will finish off the trio by improving skin elasticity. “Peptides are amino acids that function as the building blocks for collagen and elastin production,” he says. “They work great in conjunction with retinols, vitamin C, and exfoliants like glycolic or salicylic acid to help firm the skin and keep it looking youthful.” Perhaps the best thing to note about all three ingredients? They’re gentle and work well on all skin types, so consider them must-haves for your routine.

4. Faster Professional Skin Rejuvenation Procedures

When it comes to professional aesthetic treatments, ingredients that trigger even faster cell turnover will reign supreme in 2023. According to Fayz, you can expect to see a rise in PRF facials (platelet-rich fibrin matrix), a treatment that improves skin tone and texture and is the superior cousin to PRP facials (platelet-rich plasma) or vampire facials. PRF facials contain a higher concentration of white blood cells, fibrin, and stem cells, which means they continue releasing growth factors long after the procedure is done. The procedure itself is just like a vampire facial: The technician takes some of your blood, spins it to separate the PRF out of it, and infuses it into your skin via microneedling. Benefits include smoother, firmer skin, and downtime is minimal.

Morpheus8, a relatively new radiofrequency-meets-microneedling procedure beloved by A-listers, is also expected to become even more popular as a skin-tightening treatment with minimal downtime and long-lasting results. Then there’s Sofwave, an in-office facial that uses high-frequency ultrasound to stimulate collagen deep underneath the skin’s surface for a smoother, firmer glow. TL;DR? In-office procedures are better than ever.

5. Non-Invasive At-Home Tools

Though you may be using fewer skin care products in your routine, you’ve got more at-home beauty tools to incorporate for added results. Janna Ronert, founder of Image Skincare, believes that 2023 will see even more of a rise in non-invasive technology — like dermarollers, at-home chemical peels, microcurrent devices, vibrating wands, and LED light masks — for at-home use. “The combination of peels and all other non-invasive treatments are so effective in driving ingredients deeper into the skin,” she says.

6. Virtual “Try Before You Buy” Options

In 2023, more and more beauty brands will continue integrating augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies into their online shopping experiences to allow shoppers to virtually try products before buying them. You can also more readily find retail sites or brands that offer a detailed skin analysis that suggests products for your skin type, which has become an incredibly useful tool.

“Consumers have come to expect a new type of online shopping experience that incorporates these experiential touchpoints and invites a high-touch shopping journey,” says Ronert. “Brands are being forced to rethink the consumer experience, integrating interactive innovations like virtual try-ons to bring their brands to life online.”

On top of allowing shoppers a more immersive experience, AR and AI technologies are also making online shopping feel more like a personalized visit to a store or derm office. “I anticipate that online skin analysis will continue to blossom,” says Dr. Lian Mack, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist. “Whether it includes virtual visits with a board-certified dermatologist or other pros, people will be able to obtain information and treatment recommendations from the comfort of their homes.”

7. Melanin Wellness

Cacchioli believes the skin care industry will see a long-awaited focus on melanated skin in 2023. “There’s a growing demand for holistic skin care that uses dark mark fading treatments when needed rather than in our daily routines,” she says. Beauty treatments for darker skin tones tend to focus on hyperpigmentation as it affects melanated complexions differently than lighter ones, but they can be harsh — and Cacchioli is seeing newer formulas become gentler yet even more effective. “We want melanin-rich consumers to appreciate [melanin’s] protective function and address the inflammation, irritants, and imbalances that cause hyperpigmentation,” she says. This means reaching for serums that contain THD ascorbate, a more stable and gentle form of vitamin C, sunscreen, and chemical exfoliants.

Experts:

Niambi Cacchioli, founder of skin care brand Pholk Beauty

Elena Severin, The Detox Market’s senior director of merchandising

Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty’s senior vice president of store and service operations

Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, and author of Glow From Within

Dr. Sadyk Fayz, PA-C, a cosmetic expert with Beso Aesthetics

Janna Ronert, founder of Image Skincare

Dr. Lian Mack, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist