2024 is nearly halfway done, and just in time for the sun-filled days of summer, the industry’s most beloved beauty brands have dropped the very best in sun care.

These days, the SPF stakes are higher than ever, with consumers all but demanding that formulas have more benefits than one. Not only do the girlies need to protect their skin from harsh UV rays, but they also want sunscreen that is packed with complexion-loving benefits and game-changing innovation.

The Outset’s newest Hydrasheer™ SPF 30 ($44), for one, effortlessly fits into your everyday routine with its ultra-hydrating, almost serum-like vibe. Similarly, Glossier’s newest Invisible Shield SPF 50 ($32) is made with makeup lovers in mind and actually doubles as the perfect sun-shielding primer. And Lion Pose, an AAPI, woman-owned brand backed by Mindy Kaling, has created a barely-there SPF designed specifically for people of color who always struggle with pesky white cast.

If you’re starting off the summer in search of a new favorite sunscreen to replace the one that’s been sitting at the bottom of your beach bag since last September, look no further. Here are the top 10 SPF launches of 2024 — so far, at least.

The Mix-Friendly Hero KORA Organics Silky Sun Drops SPF 30 Sephora $56 See On Sephora Mix a few of these SPF 30 Sun Drops from KORA Organics into your a.m. moisturizer or favorite everyday foundation. Not only do they make it extremely easy to remember to wear sunscreen every day (no extra routine step needed!), but they also leave your complexion with a radiant glow and are infused with ingredients — like raspberry seed oil and ectoin — to help keep your skin barrier strong.

The Gilded Skin Go-To Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Ulta $38 See On Ulta If luxurious, gilded skin is what you’re after, the Vacation Shimmer Oil is sure to be your new decadent fave. Sure, it’s got SPF 30, but it’s also infused with gold flakes that sparkle in the sun. Better yet? It smells like summer in a bottle with hints of coconut, bananas, and (believe it or not!) literal pool toys.

The SPF-Filled Bronzing Drops Bronzing Blendrops™ BeautyBio $38 See On BeautyBio Achieve a bronzed, beach-day glow — sans sun damage — whith these Bronzing Blendrops™. Not only do they defend against UV rays with SPF 45 and antioxidants (which, FWIW, help fade current skin damage while also protecting you from any more that might pop up in the future), but it leaves *the* prettiest radiant tan that might just make you consider skipping foundation altogether.

The Sparkling Body Oil Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance™ SPF 50 Body Oil Sephora $38 See On Sephora Just a few drops of this SPF 50-packed Rio Radiance™ Body Oil from cult-fave brand Sol De Janeiro adds the prettiest sheen all over your body (hello, jorts season). As you may have gleaned from its name, the product contains ingredients derived from Brazil —namely patauá oil and pongamia seed extract — and has a decadent gourmand scent you won’t be able to stop sniffing.

The Luxe Skin Blurring Pick Saint Jane Beauty Body Ritual Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sephora $48 See On Sephora Saint Jane’s first sunscreen, the Saint Jane Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30, quickly became a fan-favorite after it launched last year — and now, the brand has translated its SPF know-how into something you can use all over your body. It gets its sun-protective powers from zinc oxide, and also contains hydrating sacred lotus and barrier-strengthening passionflower.

The Anti-White Cast Fave Lion Pose Ghost-Buster SPF 42 Sephora $46 See On Sephora For those who seriously struggle with a white cast, Lion Pose — which was founded by women of color and develops products with them in mind — has created a truly invisible mineral sunscreen in the form of its Ghost-Buster SPF 42. It’s got a natural-looking tint that blends seamlessly into skin (and, as an added bonus, offers some discoloration-blurring effects in the process), while the squalane in the formula helps keep skin hydrated all day long.

The Skin Smoothing Secret Kiehl's Since 1851 Better Screen UV Serum Ulta $42 See On Ulta Keep your skin shielded from UV damage — and the signs of aging that come along with it — with the Better Screen UV SPF 50 from Kiehl’s. It also contains peptides, which boost your skin’s natural production of collagen to help firm up fine lines and wrinkles.

The Protective Makeup Primer Glossier Invisible Shield Priming SPF 50 Sephora $32 See On Sephora Ever find that your sunscreen doesn’t really play nice with your fave makeup? Well, Glossier has a solution in its Invisible Shield Priming SPF 50. The brand is beloved for its ability to merge makeup and skincare, and this formula is basically the primer-meets-sunscreen that dreams are made of. The best part, though, is that it’s infused with aloe leaf juice that cools and soothes your skin upon application, making this a beach-bag must-have for the sunny days ahead.