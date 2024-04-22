As any skin care lover knows, even the most curated routines ebb and flow as the seasons change. Shifts in the weather, daily habits, personal hormones, and more can all impact your skin’s needs.

It goes without saying that the dryness of winter calls for deeply replenishing moisture — but come summer, harsh UV rays become public enemy number one (good SPF is truly a lifesaver). Dr. Francesca Ferri, the scientific director behind Irene Forte Skincare, tells Bustle that summer 2024, in particular, will center on skinstreaming.

“Summer 2024 will just be about truly nourishing the skin with a straightforward routine, without being overly aggressive,” says Dr. Ferri. In other words? Harsh ingredients are out and healthy skin barriers are in. This summer, the girlies are prioritizing powerful (yet gentle) products brimming with efficacious ingredients.

Here, skin care experts share the top five skin care trends that will own the season. Keep reading for all the skin-loving inspo you need for sweet summertime.

Summer’s Biggest Skin Care Trends

A Sleep Mask Summer

Although winter skin care is often defined by an ultra-hydrating routine, Dr. Ferri notes that nourishing sleep masks, specifically, will have their main character moment in the months to come. According to her, “overnight, non-comedogenic masks will be a must” for reviving sun damaged skin.

The KORA Organics Noni Glow Overnight Sleeping Mask ($54) — an organic brand founded by supermodel Miranda Kerr — is a skin-slugging hero in a tube. LANEIGE’s Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask ($36) will also provide deep moisture while you snooze, as well as Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum ($46), which specifically targets the sensitive under eye area.

Serious Ceramide Obsession

Ceramides are a superhero ingredient that works to nix inflammation. It strengthens one’s skin barrier and even soothes conditions like rosacea and eczema. “Ceramides are long-chain fatty acids that make up 50% of human skin’s natural composition,” says Dr. Ferri — which basically just means they “restore the skin’s protective barrier and lock in moisture, resulting in more supple-feeling skin.”

Irene Forte Skincare, for example, is just one brand doing ceramides right. They use a concentrated mix of four different ceramides as a staple within their products — like their cult-fave Hibiscus Night Cream ($145) and the Hibiscus Serum ($72).

It’s All About The Barrier, Baby

The skin barrier — also referred to as the moisture barrier — will continue to be a major priority, especially in the summertime. “Dermatologists have noticed an increase in skin barrier damage in recent years, as a result of applying too many products on the face,” Dr. Margarita Lolis, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon previously told Bustle.

This, she said, is due to the overuse of products “that can be too harsh, irritating, and compromise the normal health of your skin.” As a result, Dr. Lolis says the skin care savvy are “going back to the basics and really focusing on skin barrier repair.”

As mentioned, ceramides are a healing ingredient to be on the lookout for, along with moisture-rich squalane. Both of these can be found in the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream ($60).

Hello, Hyaluronic Acid

@rhode

Hyaluronic acid is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known skin care ingredients. But what you probably didn’t know is that it comes in multiple forms. Dr. Ferri recommends sourcing products with *two* different versions of the acid: one with a heavier molecular weight and one with a lighter

“High molecular weight hyaluronic acid will continue to be important to hydrate and have a protective effect,” she says. “A low molecular weight is equally important to repair the tissue.”

The Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30) so happens houses both high and low hyaluronic acids for the ultimate deep hydration and dewy glow. Similarly, ILIA’s Base Face Milk ($58) features four different hyaluronic acids, ranging from low to high molecular weights.

Serious Sun Blocking

Summer and SPF go hand-in-hand — we know this. And because of that, brands are becoming more innovative than ever before, releasing SPF-filled products that are highly-targeted to protect every single inch of your body.

The sunscreen experts at Supergoop! have created specialized SPF for everything you can think of — from a powdered sunscreen to protect your hair part (Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 ($34)) to a SPF setting powder (100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder SPF 35 ($35)).

Lip treatments with sun protection have become a standard within the category, and brands like Vacation have gotten increasingly creative with their sunscreen formulations. The brand recently dropped their Classic Whip SPF 30 ($22) — skin-protecting mousse in a whipped cream canister.

Use all of the above (and then some) to avoid “freckles, dark spots, broken capillaries, dehydrated skin, and uneven skin texture,” says Dr. Ferri.