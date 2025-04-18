When it comes to lip trends, it can seem like there are only two options. You’ve got the glossy, glazed look, and you’ve got matte. Now, there’s a not-so-secret third option: the “bitten lip” trend.

Makeup has gotten messier. Coquette has gone chaotic. And just-kissed lips fresh out of a rom-com are beauty’s answer to the undone beauty movement.

As summer comes around, beauty girlies aren’t just embracing messy — they’re embracing natural color, too. Nothing quite hits like blush that imitates a romantic flush — and this looks extra chic paired with a naturally plump, bitten-looking pout. You know, the kind you get after making out.

The “Bitten Lips” Look Is Everywhere

The undone beauty trend is all about embracing small imperfections. Makeup looks lived-in: Instead of clean-girl glam that’s made for attending Pilates in a matching set, messy beauty looks like you’ve been out all day (and/or all night). It adds personality to your aesthetic — and, with romantic-leaning trends like the bitten lips look, gives you even more of an air of mystery.

“The subtle bitten lips trend is a soft, romantic summer lip look that mimics the natural flush you get after eating berries or lightly biting your lips (minus the pain),” says celebrity makeup artist Kat Guevara.

The trend gives your pout some color while still looking natural. As a transitional look from spring to summer, it’s mostly seen in pinkish-rouges or berry shades — elevated natural lip tones. The goal is to appear like you’ve spent all day chewing on your lips in deep thought, all evening at a cafe sipping red wine, or all night being kissed like the heroine in a ’90s rom-com.

“It’s part of the soft glam aesthetic, and a signature in both K-beauty and coquette-inspired makeup,” says Guevara. “Think effortless, feminine, and dreamy.”

Recreating The Trend

Some version of the bitten lips looks focus on a soft ombré from a darker center to your outer lips. Others are more uniform, consisting of just deep colors and a natural pout. The beauty of the trend is its versatility — all you need is a soft pigment and a couple of smudges.

No wonder it’s so ubiquitous. “The subtle, bitten lip trend was seen all over New York Fashion Week,” says Guevara. It’s a blend of the French concept of “bouche mordue” (just-bitten lips) and indie-sleaze-inspired undone beauty. The result is ethereal, doll-like beauty with an unpolished edge.

To achieve the look, Guevara recommends using a lip mask beforehand for the smoothest application. From there, layer on a creamy lipstick or balm over a lip tint or blurred liner for a multi-dimensional effect. If you want a shiny finish, apply a bit of gloss to the center of your pout and blend out with a fingertip or brush for a K-beauty-style gradient.