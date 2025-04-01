It wasn’t too long ago that I could open up a photo on Instagram and almost instantly pick up on the small details that screamed it had been edited — overly contoured cheekbones, a jawline sharper than life, or a hyper-smoothed out complexion that surpassed being just airbrushed. But the internet has come a long way since then.

The line between real and fake isn’t just blurred anymore — it’s basically vanished. Whether it be an AI-backed app that can tweak your bone structure in real-time or your favorite influencers promising they’ve turned off the beauty filter on TikTok (only to strategically hide the filtered magic), it’s getting harder and harder to tell what’s authentic and what’s been algorithmically enhanced.

But there’s a growing movement of people seeking glam rooted in the truth — even at its most raw and messy state. On social media, people are purposely smudging their eyeliner, opting out of setting spray, and replacing their slicked-back buns with the undone hairdos that come from a long night out.

“It’s a response to digital beauty feeling too artificial, almost a way to reclaim authenticity.”

“Right now, there’s a collective fatigue from perfectionism, the pressures of social media, and a desire for self-expression without rules,” says celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm. “The undone look feels like a form of resistance against control, both in beauty and in life.”

Welcome to the era of messy beauty.

The Rise Of Undone Beauty

While it’s far from perfect, there’s something satisfying about looking at yourself in the mirror after a night out and seeing the evidence of a good time. Smudged eyeliner, frizzy hair, just-kissed smudged lips — it’s not polished, but it’s honest.

That’s the kind of feeling people are craving again. “With AI-generated perfection becoming more prevalent, people are craving something real and imperfect,” Holm says. “The ‘lived-in’ look embraces human texture, smudges, and natural movement — things that AI and filters often erase. It’s a response to digital beauty feeling too artificial, almost a way to reclaim authenticity.”

It’d be remiss not to credit some of this rebellion to the charge Charli XCX led with Brat. Party girl makeup dominated runways during Paris Fashion Week, too, with designers like Kim Shui showcasing eyeshadow-heavy looks in a way people haven’t embraced in years.

As Holm explains, “Pop culture always plays a huge role in shaping beauty trends, and Charli’s aesthetic has this unapologetic, IDGAF energy that resonates with Gen Z and Millennials. The messy liner and faded lipstick align with the shift towards effortless, DIY beauty that doesn’t look too studied or contrived.”

Can We Ditch Our Hot Tools Now?

During Milan Fashion Week, models at Prada paraded down the catwalk in just-rolled-out-of-bed hair. After years of slicked-back buns and glassy blowouts, the rise of undone hair and messy buns feels like a direct pushback against beauty standards that have long told everyone that perfection equals polished.

“These looks are definitely starting a conversation and are a form of artistic expression,” celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who has worked closely with stars like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, tells Bustle.

“Over the past year, we have seen a shift in styles moving away from the very tight and tailored, slicked-back looks to those that feel a little more free, looks with more movement.”

Though that doesn’t mean your hot tools are officially retired, it does feel like a refreshing middle finger to the idea that beauty has to be stiff and flawless to be valid.

“I see it more as a shift toward lower maintenance, easier-to-style looks that still look great,” says Giannetos. Just look at celebs like Bella Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, whose off-duty vacation mode styles reflect the change occurring across the state of beauty. “It’s more about creating a look that works for someone who is on-the-go and wants to feel good about their hair without feeling like they have to step out red-carpet-ready every day,” he adds.

The Future Of Beauty

The world is still a long way from undoing and unlearning all social media has taught us.

Does this mean you should give up your favorite primer and hairspray? Probably not. But here’s the thing: People are starting to unapologetically show up as themselves again — whatever that looks like. Sure, products that blur and perfect aren’t going anywhere, but folks are finally realizing that makeup isn’t one-size-fits-all. There’s beauty in the messy, the imperfect, the lived-in — and that’s the part that feels exciting.

“There’s now a broader cultural movement towards individuality — people want options, not just one dominant aesthetic,” says Holm.” I think we’ll see a mix: some will embrace undone beauty, while others will stick to sculpted glam. The bigger takeaway is that makeup is moving towards self-expression over rigid beauty standards.”