Celebrities went surprisingly low-key with their outfits at Coachella this year — as in, truly just jeans and a tank top. The nails, however, told a different story.

While Kylie Jenner rocked tiny gemstone flowers, Addison Rae went chunky with her French tips, and Karol G showed up with a golden cat-eye set, two celeb manicures pointed to a trend that’s about to be everywhere this summer: bubble nails.

Yoonchae of KATSEYE wore her version during the first weekend — a pastel set dotted with multi-colored pearls that looked like candy buttons. The following weekend, Hailey Bieber sported an almond French design that had slightly raised bumps along the edges.

If polka dots are starting to feel a little basic, this is clearly the next step. Keep reading for everything to know about the trend that’s making other manicures look a little flat.

What Are “Bubble Nails”?

In short, bubble nails feature raised dots that make manicures feel more dimensional.

That detail is what they all have in common, but apart from that, the beauty of the trend is in its versatility. The raised accents can sit on top of any color base (or even a French tip). They can be scattered randomly or lined up in a more uniform pattern, done in a single color or mixed shades, one size or varying sizes — the list goes on.

Hailey Bieber’s nails at Coachella Weekend 2. Instagram / @nailsbyzola

The appeal is that they don’t have just one vibe. You can keep things graphic and color-focused with a few accents à la Hailey Bieber, or build them into something more coquettish and stage-ready, like Yoonchae — it just depends on how far you take them.

Yoonchae of Katseye’s nails at Coachella Weekend 1. Instagram / @naominailsnyc

Of course, 3D nail art has been a mainstay mani trend for a couple of years now. (Hailey Bieber wore a sculptural set to Coachella last year.) What makes the bubble design feel different, though, is the scale. In a moment when nail art is shifting away from charm-heavy maximalism, bubble nails hit a sweet spot: playful, sculptural, and surprisingly wearable — even beyond festival season.

Bubble Nail Inspo

If you’re interested in trying the look yourself, the “bubbles” are relatively easy to achieve. The only challenge? Deciding which version to screenshot and save.

For a fresh take on polka dots, use a thick builder gel and a dotting tool to create that raised effect. The funky, colorful bumps really pop alongside metallic studs.

Or, keep the bubbles true to form — clear and glossy — and pair them with classic polka dots for a chic monochromatic look.

A dotted accent looks summer-ready with any pattern — be it stars or stripes.

Instead of multiple balls, try singular XL ones that sit front and center, like crystal spheres or Orbeez perched atop your nails.

On the flip side, barely-raised dots are way easier to DIY. Use a bobby pin to dip into one gel color, then go back in with another to build height — curing each layer in between until you get the desired bump.

If you’re not into the whole 3D thing, magnetic polishes deliver the same amount of dimension without builder gel — and result in a trendy cat-eye finish.

Mix up bubble sizes on each nail to add movement and make the whole set feel more dynamic and playful.

Colorful droplets alongside classic dots give the chrome base an almost oil-slick quality.

Even better? Forget circles altogether and go for gem-like blobs on top of a sheer base for a set that, well, really pops.