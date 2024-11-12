Cameron Brink Is A Total Glam Girl, On & Off The Basketball Court

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Cameron Brink talks about her partnership with Urban Decay, the beauty products she wears on and off the basketball court, and more.

In the last few months, Cameron Brink’s life has completely changed.

In May, she played her first professional basketball game with the Los Angeles Sparks. The number two draft pick has joined the ranks alongside other star athletes changing the game like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more.

Soon after moving to LA, Brink got engaged to her long-time beau — and she’s currently in the throes of the wedding planning stage. But, as a beauty fanatic, she already has a vision.

“I've grown up watching my mom do her makeup, and she was just so naturally beautiful on her wedding day,” the Stanford alum tells Bustle of the inspiration behind her big day. “I want a very soft glow-from-within that exudes happiness.”

Really, Cameron is just a girl — who happens to be a powerful force on the basketball court.

@cameronbrink22 Aside from her formal entry into the WNBA and wedding on the horizon, Brink has also scored a serendipitous partnership with Urban Decay. “It feels like such a natural partnership because every day, I walk into the Crypto Arena and take my tunnel photos in front of an Urban Decay banner,” she says. The makeup brand is also one she has special nostalgia for. “I remember getting ready for homecoming when I was in high school and using the All Nighter Spray and the Legend Waterline Pencil. It was the worst homecoming, but the best part of my night was getting ready with my girlfriends.” Here, the athlete and bride-to-be shares her signature perfume, on-court glam essentials, and more.

Her Signature Perfume Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum Bloomingdale's $220 See On Bloomingdale's “I'm a huge perfume person, and my signature scent is Delina. It comes in a beautiful pink bottle and is a very powdery, feminine scent. I wear it everywhere — [even on the court].”

Her On-The-Court Eyeliner Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil in Legend Sephora $23 See On Sephora “I still use the Legend Waterline Pencil from Urban Decay. I walk in for tunnel pictures with black liner in my waterline, and it stays for the game. I feel like it just makes me look a little bit more elevated.”

Her Hair Hydrating Hero Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil Sephora $30 See On Sephora “Briogeo has a really good hair oil that I use pretty much every day — it has a real dried rose in it. Sometimes I'll wear my hair in a braid when I play. When I'm doing that, there's definitely a bunch of oil in my hair.”

Her Multi-Purpose Eye Cream Sarah Creal Firm Offer Ultimate 4-in-1 Peptide Eye Cream Sephora $95 See On Sephora “My mom and I own the fact that we have very dark circles. A lot of the time, I don't want to wear any makeup because I sweat it off anyways — but this eye cream adds just a little bit of coverage to my face.”

Her Go-To Lip Liner Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner in OG Backtalk Sephora $25 See On Sephora “I literally have 100 Urban Decay Lip Liners in every purse. I overline my cupid's bow slightly with Backtalk, and keep the rest in line with my lip line. I'm a lip liner and lip balm girl — I'm not really into a gloss.”