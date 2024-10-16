After a long six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its triumphant return on Oct. 15 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. Unsurprisingly, the runway show was filled with unforgettable highlights: Kate Moss’ debut! The return of Adriana Lima! Gigi Hadid’s nod to Taylor Swift! And there were plenty of iconic moments (and outfits) off the catwalk as well, from Dylan Sprouse cheering on wife Barbara Palvin to Angel Reese’s red-hot mesh dress.

Angel’s Fiery Mesh Dress

At just 22 years old, Angel Reese is already on her way to becoming a fashion It Girl. Regardless of whether she’s pulling up to a game in athleisure or a full designer ‘fit, she always turns a tunnel walk into a catwalk, and her numerous fashion campaigns prove she’s one to watch. So it should come as no surprise that the WNBA rookie managed to turn heads at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show despite walking the red carpet alongside legends like Cher, Queen Latifah, and Law Roach.

Adorned with red beads, the fiery red bodycon number from Diotima featured a see-through fishnet design and a grey slip underneath for added coverage. Attached to the garment’s spaghetti straps was a built-in matching bolero that was completely sheer, unlike the body of the dress.

The crochet pattern carried all the way down to her calves before transitioning into a fringe hem that hit right above her ankles.

The back of the dress also featured a saucy cutout just above the tailbone, which she made sure to display on the red carpet.

Despite the brand’s synonymity with lingerie, Reese appeared to attend the event braless. A true innovator in the making.

Aside from a David Yurman choker necklace and a few seriously impressive rings, Reese kept the accessories to a minimum, pairing the dress with black slingback stilettos.

As for glam, Reese styled her hair back in a messy bun and a subtle pink lip.

She Mastered The Model-Off-Duty Look

To close out the night, Reese channeled her inner model-off-duty in a black leather trench while attending a nearby afterparty for the event.

She sported a sparkly LBD underneath the coat, and completed the look with a black crocodile print handbag.

The campaign to have Reese walk the runway show in 2025 begins now.