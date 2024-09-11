Although Chappell Roan has been making music for quite some time, in recent months, the young pop star has risen to fame — largely thanks to her now-viral single “HOT TO GO!” taking off.

Now, the artist just made her debut on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet... and spoiler: her conceptual, utterly theatric look, from her outfit to her nails, did not disappoint.

Arriving in a draping gown and a moss green cape, the musician rocked a real steel sword as her accessory (because... obviously). Roan looked like a medieval warrior princess straight from the set of Game of Thrones, but it was her drama-filled manicure that truly stole the show. ICYMI, she sported ultra-long stiletto-shaped nails that looked like they had daggers attached to each tip.

While each lengthy nail was painted in a deep gunmetal polish color, the 3D hilts of each dagger placed near the nail beds featured a deep golden bronze shade that mimicked her larger sword. Each nail was also encrusted with a large pearl, only adding to the artful mani moment.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Completing the medieval fantasy, Roan not only rocked of-the-era accessories — like ornate earrings and an extra-large cross pendant — she also created a cohesive hair and makeup look that’ll be sure to give the girlies Renaissance-core inspo for years to come.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Roan pulled her copper-red hair into a half-up, intricately braided ’do, which she topped off with a gunmetal headdress.

Her makeup was equally stunning. Beautifully contrasted against her fair skin tone, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer painted a deep burgundy shade all over her lips. Turning the ombré lipstick trend upside-down, she concentrated more pigment at the center of her pout, a subtle nod to the style of the 1920s. Continuing with the retro vibe, her brows were pencil-thin, and she wore cool-toned eyeshadow colors — a glam vibe that felt both mysterious and mystical.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And that’s how you do an MTV VMA debut.